એક્સપોઝ:શિપની મશીનરી નામે IGST રિફંડ કૌભાંડ, શહેરની 3 પેઢીઓ સકંજામાં

પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
  • ખરીદ બિલ બોગસ, પેઢી બોગસ, માલ બોગસ, રિફંડ પચાવી પડાતુ
  • ડમી આયાતકારને માલ નિકાસ કરી 28% રિફંડ ઓળવી જવાતુ

અલંગ શિપબ્રેકિંગ યાર્ડમાં ભંગાવા માટે આવતા જહાજોમાંથી નિકળતી શિપની મશિનરીને પુન: વપરાશ માટે નિકાસ કરવામાં આવે છે. પરંતુ ભેજાબાજો દ્વારા ડમી આયાતકારના નામે ક્ષુલ્લક રકમનો માલ લાખો રૂપિયાના બિલ બનાવી આઇજીએસટી રિફંડ મેળવવાનું મસમોટું કૌભાંડ સપાટી પર આવ્યુ છે. કસ્ટમ્સ તંત્ર દ્વારા 3 પેઢીઓને ખોટો માલ નીકાસ કરવા અંગે સમન્સ પણ પાઠવવામાં આવ્યા છે. ભાવનગર શહેરના મોતીતળાવ વિસ્તારમાં આવેલી બી.આર.એન્ટરપ્રાઇઝ દ્વારા ફીજી દેશની બ્લૂબ્રિજ કન્સ્ટ્રકશનને શિપના જૂના પાર્ટસ કેટરપિલર લાઇનરના બે બિલ રૂપિયા 35,22,500/-નું બનાવવામાં આવ્યુ હતુ.

આ કાર્ગોનુ ચાર્ટ્ડ એન્જીનિયર ડીએનવી એન્જીનિયર્સના ધર્મેન્દ્ર વોરા દ્વારા વેલ્યુએશન સર્ટિફિકેટ આપવામાં આવ્યુ હતુ. આ માલ અમદાવાદના કસ્ટમ્સ હાઉસ એજન્ટ ટીઆઇસીસી કન્ટેનર્સ લાઇન્સ દ્વારા કસ્ટમ્સ સમક્ષ ક્લીયર કરાવવા રજૂ કરવામાં અાવ્યુ હતુ. કસ્ટમ્સ દ્વારા માલનું વેરિફિકેશન કરવામાં આવતા માલ તૂટેલો, કેટરપીલર એન્જીન સીલીન્ડર લાઇનરના માપ મુજબનો ન હતો.તેથી કસ્ટમ્સ દ્વારા સરકાર માન્ય વેલ્યુઅર ડી.પી.જાની દ્વારા માલનું વેલ્યુએશન કરાવાતા તેઓએ બંને બિલોના માલની કિંમત 6,68,000/- આંકી હતી.

આમ 35,22,500/-ના બિલો પર ક્લેમ કરવામાં આવેલા આઇજીએસટી રિફંડ 9,86,300/- ખોટી રીતે મેળવવાની પેરવી કરવામાં આવી હતી. એવા જ એક બીજા કેસમાં ભાવનગરના મોતીતળાવની આયાત એન્ટરપ્રાઇઝ દ્વારા માન-લાઇનર્સ પાર્ટ્સ બ્લૂબ્રિજ કન્સ્ટ્રકશન ફીજી આઇલેન્ડને એક્સપોર્ટ કરવા માટે અમદાવાદ મોકલવામાં આવ્યુ હતુ. બે બોક્સના બિલો 35,22,500/-ના બનાવાયા હતા. સરકાર માન્ય એપ્રુવ્ડ વેલ્યુઅરે આ માલની કિંમત 6,00,000/- આંકી હતી, અામ 29,22,500/-નું વધુ બિલ બનાવી અને 9,86,300/-નું આઇજીએસટી રિફંડ ક્લેમ કરવામાં આવ્યુ હતુ.

ત્રીજા કેસમાં ભાવનગરના મોતીતળાવની યશ મરિન દ્વારા શિપ મશિનરીના વપરાયેલા પાર્ટ્સને આલ્ફા ટ્રેડ ઇમ્પોર્ટ એક્સપોર્ટ બેનિન રિપબ્લિકને વેચવામાં આવ્યા હતા. બે બિલો રૂપિયા 35,36,590/-ના બનાવવામાં આવ્યા હતા. જેનું સરકાર માન્ય વેલ્યુઅરના મતે મુલ્ય રૂ.8,54,000/- થતુ હતુ. આમ 26,82,590/-નું વધુ ઇન્વોઇસ બનાવી અને રૂ.9,90,245/-નું આઇજીએસટી ક્લેમ કરવામાં આવ્યુ હતુ. ત્રણેય કેસમાં અમદાવાદ કસ્ટમ્સ દ્વારા બી.આર.એન્ટરપ્રાઇઝ, યાશર કાથાવાલા, ધર્મેન્દ્ર વોરા ડીએનવી એન્જીનિયર્સ, ટીઆઇસીસી કન્ટેનર્સ લાઇન્સને નોટિસ પાઠવવામાં આવી છે.

કેવી રીતે રિફંડનું કૌભાંડ આચરાય છે?
જહાજોની જૂની મશિનરી એક્સપોર્ટ કરવા ખોટા ખરીદ બિલો, ખોટી કંપનીઓના મેળવી જર્જરીત મશિનરીનું વધુ મુલ્યના બિલો બનાવવામાં આવે છે. આયાતકાર વિદેશી કંપની પણ ડમી હોય છે, અને માલ ત્યાં પહોંચે ત્યારે ત્યાંના માણસ દ્વારા સગેવગે કરી નાંખવામાં આવે છે. વધુ મુલ્યના એક્સપોર્ટ બિલ પર 28% લેખે આઇજીએસટી રિફંડ ક્લેમ કરવામાં આવે છે, અને બેંક ખાતાામાં રિફંડની રકમ આવતાની સાથે જ અેક્સપોર્ટ પેઢી બંધ કરી દેવામાં આવે છે. આ કૌભાંડમાં કસ્ટમ્સના અધિકારીઓ, ચાર્ટ્ડ એન્જિનિયરો, કસ્ટમ્સ હાઉસના એજન્ટો, વિદેશમાં બેઠેલા ભેજાબાજો સામેલ છે.

દર વર્ષે સરેરાશ 1000 કરોડનું એક્સપોર્ટ
જહાજોમાંથી નિકળતી મશિનરીનું ભાવનગરના આશરે 100 જેટલા નિકાસકારો દ્વારા અમદાવાદ એરપોર્ટ, આઇસીડી ખોડિયાર, મુંબઇથી પ્રતિવર્ષ સરેરાશ 1000 કરોડનું એક્સપોર્ટ કરવામાં આવે છે. મોટાભાગના નિકાસકારો જેન્યુઅન છે અને એસોસિઅેશન સાથે સંલગ્ન છે.

સાચા નિકાસકારોને તકલીફ પડે છે
ખોટા માણસો દ્વારા આચરાતા કૌભાંડને કારણે ભાવનગરમાં એસોસિએશન સંલગ્ન સાચા નિકાસકારોને ભારે તકલીફોનો સામનો કરવો પડી રહ્યો છે. માલની નિકાસ વિલંબીત થાય છે તેની ઘણા કિસ્સામાં ઓર્ડર રદ્દ થવા લાગ્યા છે, અને વિદેશી આયાતકારો બાંગ્લાદેશ-પાકિસ્તાનમાંથી શિપના પાર્ટ્સ આયાત કરી લે છે. ગણ્યાગાંઠ્યા ખોટા માણસોને કારણે સાચા નિકાસકારોને ભારે મુશ્કેલીઓનો સામનો કરવો પડી રહ્યો છે. > રમેશભાઈ દોશી, પ્રમુખ, અલંગ શિપ મશિનરી એસોસિએશન

