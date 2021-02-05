તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

હેન્ડબોલ સ્પર્ધા:ભાવનગરમાં ત્રણ દિવસીય રાજયકક્ષાની અંડર-19 હેન્ડબોલ સ્પર્ધાનો આઈ.જી.પી હસ્તે આરંભ

ભાવનગર
  • જુદી-જુદી જિલ્લા અને શહેરની 14 ટીમોએ ભાગ લીધો છે

ગુજરાત હેન્ડબોલ એસોસિયેશનના નેજા હેઠળ ભાવનગર જિલ્લા એન્ડ બોલ એસોસિએશન દ્વારા ચંદા મેમોરિયલ અંડર-19 ભાઇઓની રાજ્યકક્ષાની હેન્ડબોલ ચેમ્પિયનશીપનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. આ સ્પર્ધામાં જુદા જુદા જિલ્લાની ટીમ ભાગ લેશે. રાજ્યકક્ષાની હેન્ડબોલ સ્પર્ધા જીતવા ખેલાડીઓ વચ્ચે ભારે રસાકસી જામશે.

શહેરના ઘોઘા સર્કલ ખાતે આવેલ કે એમ સ્પોર્ટ્સ ક્લબ ખાતે તા.5 થી 7 માર્ચ દરમિયાન રાજ્યકક્ષાના અંડર-19 એન્ડ વર્લ્ડ ચેમ્પિયનશિપનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. જેમાં અમદાવાદ, જુનાગઢ ગ્રામ્ય, જુનાગઢ સીટી, પાટણ, ગાંધીનગર ગ્રામ્ય, ભાવનગર ગ્રામ્ય, અમરેલી, સુરેન્દ્રનગર (ચોટીલા), બોટાદ, ગાંધીનગર સીટી, મહેસાણા (કડી), ભાવનગર સીટી અને કચ્છ સહિતની 14 સભ્યોની ટીમ ભાગ લીધો છે, જેમાં કુલ જુદી-જુદી ટીમ ના 182 ખેલાડીઓએ ભાગ લીધો છે.

રાજ્યકક્ષાની હેન્ડબોલ સ્પર્ધા ના ઉદ્ઘાટન સમારોહમાં ભાવનગર રેન્જના આઇજીપી અશોકકુમાર યાદવ, ગુજરાત હેન્ડબોલ એસોસિએશન પ્રમખુ ડો.મનુભાઈ ભરવાડ, ગુજરાત હેન્ડબોલ એસોસિએશન ખજનચી માધુભાઈ પટેલ, ભાવનગર જિલ્લા હેન્ડબોલ એસોસિએશન ના પ્રમખુ કે.કે.ભરવાડ, હેન્ડબોલના સિનિયર ખેલાડીઓ સહિત હાજર રહ્યા હતા. હેન્ડબોલ સ્પર્ધા લિંગ કંપની પદ્ધતિથી રમાડવામાં આવશે રાજ્યકક્ષાની હેન્ડબોલ સ્પર્ધા જીતવા ખેલાડીઓથી ભારે રસાકસી જામશે અને આ સ્પર્ધા જીતવા ખેલાડીઓ ચોટીનું જોર લગાવ્યું હતું.

