ધરપકડ:પુત્રવધુને મરવા માટે મજબુર કરનાર પતિ-સાસુ-સસરા જબ્બે

ભાવનગર40 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર
ભાવનગર અેલસીબી અને અેસઅોજીની ટીમે સંયુકત રીતે 13 વર્ષ પુર્વેના બી.ડીવીજન પોલીસ મથક હેઠળના ગુન્હાના પતિ-પત્ની સહીતના ત્રણ અારોપીઅોને મધ્ય પ્રદેશથી ઝડપી પાડેલ છે.છેલ્લા વર્ષથી પુત્રવધુને મરવા મજબુર કરવાના કેસના બી.ડીવીજન પોલીસ સ્ટેશન હેઠળનાગુન્હામા નાસતા ફરતા અારોપીઅો લખનસીંગ દ્વારીકાપ્રસાદ બધેલ, રાજવીરસીંગ લખનસીંગ બધેલ અને લખનસીંગ બધેલ મધ્ય પ્રદેશના કચ્છપુરા ગામ ખાતે હોવાની ભાવનગર પોલીસે અારોપીઅોને ઝડપી પાડી બી.ડીવીજન પોલીસને હવાલે કરેલ છે.જયારેબગદાણા પોલીસ મથક હેઠળના પ્રોહીબીશનના ગુન્હામા છેલ્લા ચાર વર્ષથી નાસતો ફરતો અારોપી તેના વતન સેલવાસ ગામ ખાતે રહી રીક્ષા ડ્રાઇવિ|ગ કરતો હોવાની બાતમી અાધારે અેલસીબી અેસઅોજીની ટીમે બન્ને કેસમા સંયુકત રીતે અારોપીને ઝડપી બગદાણા પોલીસને હવાલે કર્યો હતો.

