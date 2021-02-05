તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મહાનગરપાલિકા ચૂંટણી:મ્યુનિસિપાલિટી કોર્પોરેશન ચૂંટણીમાં ચિત્રા-ફુલસર વોર્ડમાં સર્વાધિક ઉમેદવાર

ભાવનગર42 મિનિટ પહેલા
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર

શહેરમાં આગામી તા.21 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ યોજાનારી મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટે આજે ઉમેદવારી પત્ર પાછા ખેંચવાનો અંતિમ દિવસ હતો તેમાં આજે કુલ 10 ઉમેદવારોએ ઉમેદવારી પાછી ખેંચતા હવે કુલ 211 ઉમેદવારો ચૂંટણી જંગમાં રહ્યાં છે. ગત 2015ના વર્ષમાં યોજાયેલી ચૂંટણીમાં 13 વોર્ડની 52 બેઠકો માટે 147 ઉમેદવારો મેદાનમાં હતા. આથી આ વખતે ચૂંટણીમાં 64 ઉમેદવારો વધ્યા છે. આ વખતે ચૂંટણીમાં સૌથી વધુ 22 ઉમેદવારો વોર્ડ નં.1 ચિત્રા-ફુલસર-નારી વોર્ડમાં નોંધાયા છે.

તો સૌથી ઓછા 12 ઉમેદવારવોર્ડ નંબર-9 બોરતળાવ વોર્ડમાં નોંધાયા છે. ગત 2015ની ચુંટણીમાં સૌથી વધુ 17 ઉમેદવાર વડવા-બ વોર્ડમાં નોંધાયા હતા જ્યારે સૌથી ઓછા 8-8 ઉમેદવાર તખ્તેશ્વર અને બોરતળાવ વોર્ડમાં નોંધાયા હતા. આ વખતે ચૂંટણીમાં 2015ની તુલનામાં ઉમેદવારોમાં 43.54 ટકાનો વધારો નોંધાયો છે. અન્ય રાજકીય પક્ષના સૌથી વધુ 13-13 ઉમેદવાર ચિત્રા-ફુલસર-નારી અને વડવા-બ વોર્ડમાં નોંધાયા છે.

કોર્પો.ની ચૂંટણીમાં હવે 211 ઉમેદવારો મેદાનમાં

વોર્ડભાજપકોંગ્રેસઅન્યઅપક્ષકુલ

1-ચિત્રા-ફુલસર-નારી

4413122
2 - કુંભારવાડા4312120
3 - વડવા-બ4413021
4 - કરચલીયાપરા4411019

5 - ઉ.કૃષ્ણનગર (રૂવા)

4410018
6 - પીરછલ્લા446014
7 - તખ્તેશ્વર447116
8 - વડવા-અ445013
9 - બોરતળાવ444012
10 - કાળિયાબીડ448016

11 - દ.સરદારનગર

444012

12 - ઉ. સરદારનગર

447015

13 - ઘોઘા સર્કલ/અકવાડા

445013
કુલ52511053211
