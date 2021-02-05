તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મહિલા દિવસ વિશેષ:વિશ્વ સ્તરે ભાવનગરને પ્રસિદ્ધિ અપાવનાર હેતસ્વી સોમાણી કહે છે, ‘મારી યોગક્ષેત્રે જેટલી ફરજ છે તેટલી જ ફરજ વહુ અને પત્ની તરીકે પણ છે’

ભાવનગરએક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: મહેશ ડાભી
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • હેતસ્વીએ ધો. 1માં હતી ત્યારથી યોગ શીખવાની શરૂઆત કરી હતી
  • હેતસ્વીએ અત્યારસુધીમાં 64 ગોલ્ડમેડલ, 45 સિલ્વર મેડલ, અને 34 બ્રોન્ઝમેડલ જીત્યા

ભાવનગરની હેતસ્વી સોમાણીએ ભાવનગરનું નામ દેશ અને ઇન્ટરનેશનલ ક્ષેત્રે રોશન કરી ચુકી છે. તેને નાનપણથી જ યોગ ક્ષેત્રે પોતાની કારકિર્દી ઘડી છે જ્યારે ધોરણ- 1માં હતી ત્યારેથી યોગ શીખવાની શરૂઆત કરી દીધી હતી. હેતસ્વીએ મહિલા દિવસ નિમિત્તે પોતાની આ સિદ્ધિઓ અને એ માટે કરેલા અથાગ પ્રયાસો અંગે દિવ્યભાસ્કર સાથે વાત કરી હતી. હેતસ્વીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, વહુ અને પત્ની તરીકે જેટલી ફરજ છે તેટલી જ ફરજ મારી યોગક્ષેત્રે છે. મે અત્યારસુધીમાં 64 ગોલ્ડમેડલ, 45 સિલ્વર મેડલ, અને 34 બ્રોન્ઝમેડલ મેળવ્યા છે.

પિતા ઘરે તાલીમ આપતા હતા
હેતસ્વીએ જણાવ્યું કે, મારા માતા-પિતાએ મને યોગક્ષેત્રે આગળ વધવામાં ખૂબ મહેનત કરી છે, પિતા પ્રવીણભાઈ દરજી કામ કરતા હતા અને માતા નેહલબેન હાઉસવાઈફ હતા. પિતાના અથાગ પરિશ્રમ કરીને મને રોજ ઘરે તાલીમ આપતા હતા, કારણકે મારા પિતા પણ સ્વિમિંગ, સ્કેટિંગ અને યોગ-જીમનાસ્ટિકમાં રસ ધરાવતા હતા. શરૂઆતમાં મારા નેહલબેન માતા મને રોજ મારા માસી હેમાદ્રી ગોહેલ કે જેઓ પણ યોગ ચેમ્પિયન રહી ચૂક્યા છે. તેમના ઘરે પ્રેક્ટિસ માટે ઘરથી 10 કિલોમીટર દૂર જતા હતા.

રોજ અમે 3થી 4 કલાક પ્રેક્ટિસ કરતા હતા
હેતસ્વીએ જણાવ્યું કે, મારા મમ્મી મને ખૂબ જ પ્રોત્સાહિત કરી હતી અને રોજ મારી સાથે મને પ્રેક્ટિસ કરાવવા લઈ જતા હતા. ત્યારબાદ મારા માસી હેમાદ્રી ગોહેલ ઘરે મને યોગ અંગેનું પ્રાથમિક તાલીમ આપવાની શરૂઆત કરી હતી, રોજ અમે 3થી 4 કલાક પ્રેક્ટિસ કરતા હતા. અમે જ્યારે પ્રેક્ટિસ પુરી કરીને રાત્રે 10 વાગે ઘરે આવતા હતા અને મારા પપ્પા હજી દુકાનેથી આવીને તરત જ મને પૂછતાં બેટા આજ તારી પ્રેક્ટિસ કેમ રહી એ ગમે તેટલા થાકેલા હોય પણ દીકરીને ખુશ જોઇ થાક ઉતરી જતો હતો. અમારે રાત્રે જમવામાં 11:30 જેવું થઈ જતું અને પાછું સવારે પણ વહેલા જાગીને રોજ યોગની પ્રેક્ટિસ કરાવતા હતા અને આમ કરતા-કરતા હું યોગના બધા આસનો શીખી ગઈ અને મેં સ્પર્ધામાં ભાગ લેવાનું શરૂ કર્યું હતું.

ધો.5માં રાજ્યકક્ષાનો પ્રથમ નંબર મળ્યો
હેતસ્વીએ જણાવ્યું કે, હું ધોરણ 5માં હતી ત્યારે મને પહેલો રાજયકક્ષાએ પ્રથમ નંબર પ્રાપ્ત થયો હતો અને એ સાથેજ મારી ગવર્મેન્ટ એસક્યુએફઆઈ નેશનલમાં મારી પસંદગી થઇ હતી. મે સાથે સાથે યોગ હોલ ખાતે વધુ તાલીમ નીતિનભાઈ કુકડીયા પાસેથી લીધી હતી. ગવર્મેન્ટ નેશનલમાં પસંદગી પછી મને ગવર્મેન્ટ પ્લે ફાળવેલા કોચ મને સતત 21 દિવસ સૂધી તાલીમ આપી હતી અને તે એસક્યુએફઆઈની નેશનલમાં સ્પર્ધામાં મારી પહેલી નેશનલ ગેમમાં મને 3 મેડલ મળ્યા હતા જેમાં 1- ગોલ્ડ, 1-સિલ્વર અને 1-બોન્ઝ જીત્યા હતા.

પહેલી વિશ્વ ચેમ્પિયન ધો.7માં હતી ત્યારે રમી હતી
હેતસ્વીએ જણાવ્યું કે, હું પ્રથમવાર મિસ યોગીની ઓફ ઈન્ડિયાનો ખિતાબ જીત્યો હતો. ધીમે ધીમે અનેક સ્પર્ધાઓમાં ભાગ લીધો અને મેં જીત હાંસલ કરી હતી. 41 નેશનલ ગેમ અને તેમાં ગવર્મેન્ટમાં એસક્યુએફઆઈમા સતત ધોરણ 5થી 12 સુધી ડબલ હેટ્રિક, 17 વર્ષ સુધી હું ગવર્મેન્ટ કેમ્પમાં ચેમ્પિયન રહી હતી અને 22 વર્લ્ડકપ રમીને ચેમ્પિયન બની ચુકી છે. મારી પહેલી વર્લ્ડ આઉટ ઓફ કન્ટ્રી ચેમ્પિયનશીપ હું ધોરણ -7માં હતી ત્યારે હોંગકોંગ ચાઇના ખાતે રમી હતી.

મારા ગુરૂ અને સ્કૂલે આર્થિક સહાય કરી
હેતસ્વીએ જણાવ્યું કે, મારી પહેલી વિશ્વ ચેમ્પિયનશીપ વખતે મારા ઘરની આર્થિક સ્થિતિ સારી ન હતી અને મારે રમવા જવું હતું ત્યારે મારા ગુરુ આર.જે.જાડેજા અને લકુલીશના પ્રમખુ સંતોષભાઈ કામદારએ ચેમ્પિયનશીપ રમવા જાવા માટે મને 10 હજાર આપ્યા હતા. મારી સ્કુલ સરદાર પટેલ એજ્યુકેશન ટ્રસ્ટ ઇન્સ્ટિટયૂટ દ્વારા મને 35 હજારનો ચેક આપ્યો હતો, કારણકે આ મારી સિદ્ધિઓને ધ્યાનમાં લઈને મને ધોરણ 7થી 12 તેમજ કોલેજની અને આજીવન હું સરદાર પટેલમાં જયાં સુધી અભ્યાસ કર્યો ત્યાં સુધી મારી સંપૂર્ણ ફ્રી માફ કરી હતી. મારી સ્કુલના બધા ટ્રસ્ટીઓનો દિલ પૂર્વક જીવનભર આભારી છું.

60થી વધુ એવોર્ડ અને ટ્રોફીઓ જીતી
હેતસ્વીએ જણાવ્યું કે, આજ સુધીમાં મેં 63 રાજયકક્ષાની, 41 નેશનલકક્ષાએ અને 22 આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય કક્ષાએ ચેમ્પિયન શીપ રમીને છું, જેમાંથી મેં 64 ગોલ્ડમેડલ, 45 સિલ્વરમેડલ અને 34 બ્રોન્ઝમેડલ ની હારમાળા અંકે કરી ચુકી છું અને 60થી વધુ એવોર્ડ અને ટ્રોફીઓ જીતેલી છે. અનેક ખિતાબોમાં મિસ યોગીની ઓફ પ્રિન્સેસ, મિસ યોગીની ઓફ યુનિવર્સ, મિસ યોગીની ઓફ ઇન્ડિયા અનેક ખિતાબો પોતાના નામે કરી ચુકી છું. અનેક એવોર્ડ જેવા કે સરદાર પટેલ ગવર્મેન્ટ એવોર્ડ, યોગ પ્રાઇડ એવોર્ડ, યોગ મહિષ ઇન્ટરનેશનલ એવોર્ડ, જયદીપસિંહ ગવર્મેન્ટ એવોર્ડ, યોગ રત્ન એવોર્ડ અને મોસ્ટ બેંક બેન્ડીંગ કવીન એવોર્ડ હેતસ્વીને પ્રધાનમંત્રી નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ બે વખત આપ્યો છે.

યોગ ક્ષેત્રમાં 17 વર્ષથી પોતાનું યોગદાન આપી રહી છે
હેતસ્વી યોગ ક્ષેત્રમાં 17 વર્ષથી પોતાનું યોગદાન આપી રહી છે તેમને યોગ એન્ડ નેચરોપેથીનો કોર્સ નૈનીતાલ ઉત્તરાખંડથી પૂરો કર્યો છે. તેઓનું ભારત દેશનું પ્રતિનિધિત્વ આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય કક્ષાએ યુરોપ, ચાઇના, મલેશિયા સિંગાપુર અને દુબઈમાં કરેલ છે. કોરોનાની મહામારી દરમિયાન લોકડાઉનમાં તેઓએ ઓનલાઇન આખા ઇન્ડિયામાં તો ખરી પરંતુ ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા, કેનેડા, ન્યુઝીલેન્ડમાં પણ રોગપ્રતિકારક શક્તિ વધારવા યોગની તાલીમ આપી હતી. ત્રણથી ચાર ટ્રસ્ટ તેમજ સંસ્થાઓ ઇન્ડિયા લેવલના બ્રાન્ડ એમ્બેસેડર તરીકે સેવા આપી રહી છે.

હેતસ્વી સોમાણી પરિણીત હોવા છતાં પણ યોગની તમામ ઇવેન્ટમાં ભાગ લે છે. તેમનું કહેવું છે કે જેટલી જવાબદારી અને ફરજ તેમની એક વહુ અને પત્ની તરીકે સંસારમાં છે. એટલી જ જવાબદારી અને ફરજ અને દેશ માટે ગૌરવ અને મેડલ જીતવામાં પણ છે. તેઓ 17 વર્ષથી યોગ સાથે સંકળાયેલા છે અને તેમનું કહેવું છે કે આ 17 વર્ષ જેટલું યોગમાં જ્ઞાન અને શિક્ષા પ્રાપ્ત કરી છે. તે દરેક તેના માંથી જેટલું બને એટલું તેઓ એક ફરજ અને સ્વરૂપે લોકોને પીરસવા માંગે છે. ખૂણે ખૂણે યોગ પહોંચે તેવો ઉમદા કાર્ય કરવા તત્પર છે. આ કાર્યમાં તેના સાસરિયામાં સાસુ સુનિતાબેન અને સસરા ભરતભાઈનો ખૂબ જ સપોર્ટ રહ્યો છે, જ્યારે પણ તેને યોગમાં સ્પર્ધામાં ભાગ લેવાનો હોય ત્યારે પરિવારજનો તેની સાથે ખડે પગે રહે છે. જેમાં મુખ્ય ફાળો તેના પતિ કાર્તિક સોમાણીનો છે. હંમેશા તેને પ્રોત્સાહિત કરી યોગમાં વધુને વધુ નામના કરે તેવી અને ભાવનગર અને દેશનું નામ રોશન કરે તેવી ઇચ્છા છે.

