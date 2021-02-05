તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વાર્ષિક કેમ્પ:ગુજરાત એરવિંગ NCC દ્વારા ભાવનગરના સિદસરમાં વાર્ષિક કેમ્પ યોજાયો, કુલ 110 વ્યકિત કેમ્પમાં જોડાયા

ભાવનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
ગુજરાત એરવિંગ NCC દ્વારા ભાવનગરના સીદસર મુકામે વાર્ષિક કેમ્પનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું જેમાં તા.27/2/2021 થી 5/3/2011 સાત દિવસ દરમિયાન ભાવનગરના સીદસર મુકામે રાખવામાં આવ્યો હતો. 03 ગુજરાત એરફોર્સ એન.સી.સી દ્વારા સાત દિવસીય વાર્ષિક કેમ્પનું આયોજન કરાયું હતું. આ કેમ્પ એન.સી.સી વાર્ષિક કેમ્પમાં મહારાજા કૃષ્ણકુમારસિંહજી ભાવનગર યુનિવર્સીટીના વિવિધ કોલેજના ભાઈઓ 54 અને બહેનો 32 સહિત કુલ 86 કેડેટ્સએ ભાગ લીધો હતો,

આ કાર્યક્રમમાં એન.સી.સી એરફોર્સના પી.આઈ.સ્ટાફ તાલીમ આપનારા તજજ્ઞો સહિત કુલ મળીને 110 વ્યક્તિઓ આ કેમ્પમાં ભાગ લીધો હતો,

આ સાત દિવસીય વાર્ષિક કેમ્પમાં વિદ્યાર્થીઓમાં વ્યક્તિત્વ વિકાસ ઘડતર શિસ્તને લગતા મુલ્યો, રાષ્ટ્રભાવના દ્રઢ બને, તે સંદર્ભે વ્યાખ્યાનો તેમજ મોટીવેશનલ વ્યાખ્યાનોનું આયોજન પણ કરવામાં આવેલ હતું., રાઈફલ દ્વારા ફાયરીંગ બટ વિસ્તાર સિહોર મુકામે ભાગ લીધેલ તમામ વિદ્યાર્થીઓને ફાયરીંગની અને શુટિંગની તાલીમ પણ આપવામાં આવી હતી, તેમજ એરો મોડેલીંગ શો દ્વારા વિવિદ એરક્રાફ્ટના મોડેલોનું ડેમોસ્ટ્રેશન આપવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

આ કાર્યકમ વહેલી સવારે પી.ટી., પરેડ (ડ્રીલ) તેમજ વિવિધ રમતોનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. જેનો ઉદ્દેશ્ય સાહસ, સ્પર્ધા, સ્પીરીટ અને આત્મવિશ્વાસ જેવા ગુનો વિકસાવવાનો છે. આ સમગ્ર કેમ્પનો મુખ્ય ઉદ્દેશ્ય વિદ્યાર્થીઓને તમામ પ્રકારની મિલીટરી તાલીમ આપીને ભવિષ્યમાં વિદ્યાર્થીઓ ડીફેન્સ, સંરક્ષણ ક્ષેત્રે જોડાય ને પોતાની કારકિર્દી રાષ્ટ્ર સેવા અર્થે જોડે તે હેતુથી આ કેમ્પનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

