આયોજન:સૌ પ્રથમવાર R.T.O.નાં રક્તદાન કેમ્પમાં દાતાને 5 લાખનો વીમો ફ્રી

ભાવનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર
  • સ્પોન્સર તરફથી 374 રૂપિયાનું પ્રીમિયમ ભરવામાં આવશે
  • 32 માં માર્ગ અકસ્માત સલામતી માસ અંતર્ગત રક્તદાન કેમ્પનું આયોજન

ભાવનગર માં સૌ પ્રથમવાર 32 માં માર્ગ અને સલામતી માસની ઉજવણી દરમિયાન રક્તદાન કરતા લોકોને માર્ગ અકસ્માત માટે પાંચ લાખનો વીમો આપવાનું નક્કી કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. આર.ટી. ઓ વિભાગ દ્વારા સર ટી હોસ્પિટલ ના સહયોગથી આયોજિત રક્તદાન કેમ્પમાં દરેક વ્યક્તિ રક્તદાન કરી શકશે. મોટાભાગે રક્તદાન કેમ્પ માં ભાગ લીધા બાદ હેમ્પર આપવામાં આવતા હોય છે પણ જીવન થી વધારે અમૂલ્ય વસ્તુ કોઈ ન હોવાથી આર.ટી. ઓ દ્વારા લોકોને 5 લાખ નાં વીમા ની વ્યવસ્થા કરી આપવામાં આવી છે.

તા.5 ફેબ્રુઆરી નાં રોજ સવારે 9 થી 2 વાગ્યા સુધીમાં લોકો આવીને રક્તદાન કરી શકાશે. રક્તદાન કેમ્પ નું આયોજન ગઢેચી વડલા ખાતે આવેલ આર.ટી. ઓ ઑફિસ ખાતે કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. આ વીમો વ્યક્તિગત અકસ્માત વીમો છે અને 18 થી 65 વર્ષના વ્યક્તિઓ માટે છે. આર.ટી. ઓ તરફથી સ્પોનસર ગોતવામાં આવ્યા છે જેઓ રક્તદાન પછી તેઓ 374 રૂપિયાનું પ્રીમિયમ ભરશે. અકસ્માત માં જે ડ્રાઇવર અને કંડકટર પર જોખમ તોળાયેલું રહેતું હોય છે તેઓને આ કેમ્પનો બહોળી સંખ્યામાં લાભ લેવાનું કહેવાયું છે.

રોડ અકસ્માતના ખતરામાં રહેતા ડ્રાઇવરોએ વીમો જરૂરી
આ પહેલા હું ભુજ માં હતો ત્યારે અમે આ પ્રકારનો કેમ્પ કર્યો હતો. રક્તદાતાઓ ને 5 લાખ નો વીમો આપવા પાછળનો હેતુ લોકો સલામતિનાં મહત્વ સમજે તેવો છે. ગુજરાત માં બીજીવાર અને ભાવનગર માં પ્રથમવાર આવું કંઇક આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. ખાસ કરીને વાહન ચલાવતા ડ્રાઇવરો જેઓ સતત રોડ અકસ્માત ના ખતરામાં રહેતા હોય છે માર્ગ અકસ્માત માં કમનસીબે મૃત્યુ પામેલા ડ્રાઇવરો નાં પરિવાર નો પણ પાછળથી કોઈ હાથ જાલતું નથી.> ડી.એચ. યાદવ, રિજિયોનલ ટ્રાન્સપોર્ટ ઓફિસર

