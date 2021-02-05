તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

પેન્શન:માજી સૈનિકો એમ.એ.સી.પી.સ્કીમ હેઠળ પેન્શનનો લાભ મેળવવા અરજી કરી શકશે

ભાવનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસ્વીર

સરકારના હુકમ અનુસાર માજી સૈનિકોએ સૈન્ય કરેલ નોકરીના વર્ષ મુજબ એમ.એ.સી.પી. સ્કીમ હેઠળ ફાઇનાન્સિયલ અપગ્રેડેશન કરવા સૂચના અપાઈ છે. જે માટે તા.1/1/2006 અને તા.31/8/2008 ની વચ્ચે સેના નિવૃત થયેલ માજી સૈનિકોએ "અંડર ટેકિંગ સર્ટિફિકેટ" પર સહી કરી જિલ્લા સૈનિક કલ્યાણ અને પુનર્વસવાટ કચેરી મારફત તેઓનું રેકોર્ડ કચેરીમાં મોકલવા જણાવાયું છે.

જે માજી સૈનિકોને એમ.એ.સી.પી. સ્કીમ લાગુ પડતી હોય તેઓએ જરૂરી દસ્તાવેજો સાથે જિલ્લા સૈનિક કલ્યાણ અને પુનર્વસવાટ કચેરી, રાજકોટ ખાતેથી "અંડર ટેકિંગ સર્ટિફિકેટ" વિગતે તૈયાર કરી જિલ્લા સૈનિક કલ્યાણ અને પુનર્વસવાટ કચેરી, રાજકોટ ખાતે જમા કરવાનું રહેશે. "અંડર ટેકિંગ સર્ટિફિકેટ" જિલ્લા સૈનિક કલ્યાણ અને પુનર્વસવાટ કચેરી, રાજકોટ ખાતેથી મળી મળી શકશે. આ બાબતમાં વધુ જાણકારી મેળવવા જિલ્લા સૈનિક કલ્યાણ અને પુનર્વસવાટ કચેરી, રાજકોટનો રૂબરૂ અથવા ટેલિફોનિક નંબર 02762-220238 પર સપર્ક કરી જાણકારી મેળવી શકાશે.

