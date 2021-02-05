તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કામગીરી:ઇ.યુ. અને જાપાનના જહાજો અલંગમાં લાવવા પ્રયાસો તેજ

ભાવનગર41 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કેન્દ્ર સરકારે બજેટમાં અલંગને પ્રોત્સાહનની વાત ઉચ્ચારી
  • ...તો અલંગ યાર્ડમાં સસ્તા દરે જહાજો શિપબ્રેકરોને મળે

એક દાયકા અગાઉ અલંગ શિપ બ્રેકિંગ યાર્ડની પરિસ્થિતિ અત્યારની સરખામણીએ સારી ન હતી પરંતુ છેલ્લા એક દાયકા દરમિયાન અલંગ શિપ બ્રેકિંગ યાર્ડના વ્યવસાયકારોએ અપનાવેલા આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય માપદંડોને કારણે હવે અલગની છબી આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય સ્તરે સુધરી છે. અને તેનો સીધો લાભ આગામી દિવસોમાં અલંગને મળી શકે છે.હાલના તબક્કે જાપાન અને યુરોપના જહાજો યુરોપીયન યુનિયન (ઇ.યુ.) પ્રમાણે તૈયાર યાર્ડ હોય ત્યાં જ ભાંગવા માટે મોકલવામાં આવે છે.

ઇ.યુ. દ્વારા હજુ સુધી ભારતના અલંગના શિપબ્રેકિંગ યાર્ડને પ્રમાણિત કરવામાં આવ્યા નથી, જો કે અલગ અલગ તબક્કે પ્રક્રિયાઓ ગતિમાં છે.ઇ.યુ. દ્વારા પ્રમાણિત કરવામાં આવે તો તેઓની સાથે સંલગ્ન જહાજો શિપબ્રેકરોને ઓછા દરે મળી રહે તેના માટેના કેશ બાયરોના સતત પ્રયાસો હોય છે. સમગ્ર વિશ્વમાં યુરોપ અને જાપાન જહાજોની વિશેષ સંખ્યા ધરાવે છે, અને સમયાવધિ સમાપ્ત થતા જહાજોને ક્યાં મોકલવા તેની સમસ્યા પણ છે. હાલ ઇ.યુ. પ્રમાણિત સૌથી મોટુ શિપબ્રેકિંગ કેન્દ્ર તૂર્કિમાં છે. બાંગ્લાદેશ, પાકિસ્તાનથી વધુ આધૂનિક યાર્ડ અલંગમાં આવેલા છે.

તેથી ઇ.યુ. અને જાપાનને અલંગમાં જહાજો મોકલવા માટે સંતુષ્ઠ કરવા માટે સરકાર દ્વારા પણ પ્રયાસો શરૂ થયા છે. અલંગ શિપ બ્રેકિંગ યાર્ડમાં ધંધા માટે આવતા જહાજોની પ્રક્રિયા સતત સુધારા પર છે્ ગત વર્ષે જાપાન શિફ્ટ ઓનર્સ એસોસિયેશનમાં પ્રતિનિધિ મંડળ અલંગ શિપબ્રેકિંગ યાર્ડની મુલાકાતે આવ્યું હતું અને પોતાના જહાજો અહીં ભાંગવા માટે મોકલવા માટે સહમતિ દર્શાવી હતી.

