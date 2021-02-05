તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Bhavnagar
  • Election Of Mahuva Taluka Co operative Purchase And Sales Association Will Be Held On March 30, Nomination Papers Have To Be Filled By March 15.

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ચૂંટણી:મહુવા તાલુકા સહકારી ખરીદ વેચાણ સંઘની ચૂંટણી 30 માર્ચે યોજાશે, 15 માર્ચ સુધીમાં ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભરવાના રહેશે

ભાવનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસ્વીર
  • મહુવા તાલુકા સહકારી ખરીદ વેચાણ સંઘના 10 સભ્યોની આગામી 30મી માર્ચે ચૂંટણી યોજાશે
  • ચૂંટણી માટે 15 સુધીમાં ઉમેદવારીપત્રો ભરવાના રહેશે

તા.16/03/2021 મંગળવારે સવારે 11 કલાકે મામલતદાર કચેરી, મહુવા ખાતે ઉમેદવારી પત્રોની ચકાસણી કરવામાં આવશે તથા તા.17/03/2021 બુધવારે સવારે 11 કલાકે માન્ય ઉમેદવારી પત્રોની યાદી પ્રસિધ્ધ કરાશે તેમજ ઉમેદવાર પોતાનું ઉમેદવારી પત્ર તા.19/03/2021 સુધીમાં પાછું ખેચી શકશે.

તા.20/03/2021 શનિવારે સવારે 11 કલાકે હરીફ ઉમેદવારોની આખરી યાદી પ્રસિધ્ધ કરવામાં આવશે.જરૂરી જણાયે તા.30/03/2021 સોમવારના રોજ સવારે 9 થી બપોરે 4 કલાક સુધીમાં મહુવા તાલુકા સહકારી ખરીદ વેચાણ સંઘ લિ., વાસી તળાવ, મહુવા ખાતે મતદાન યોજવામાં આવશે તેમજ મત ગણતરીની તારીખ અને સમય તા.31/03/2021 સવારના 11 કલાકનો રહેશે. મતગણતરી પૂર્ણ થયે તુરંત મતદાનનું પરિણામ જાહેર કરવામાં આવશે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો

    Sponsored By

    Astral Pipes
    ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
    VS
    ભારતભારત294-7 (94.0)
    સ્ટમ્પ્સ
    • કૉપી લિંક
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપોલીસે પૂછ્યું તો આરિફે જવાબ આપ્યો- હા, મેં જ આઈશાને કહ્યું હતું કે વીડિયો બનાવજે અને પછી ધ્રુસકે ધ્રુસકે રડવા લાગ્યો - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

    આજનું રાશિફળ

    મેષ
    Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
    મેષ|Aries

    પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

    વધુ વાંચો

    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો