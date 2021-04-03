તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોલેજ અનલોક:યુનિ.માં સોમવારથી 95 કોલેજોમાં પ્રથમ વર્ષના 15,104 વિદ્યાર્થીઓ માટે શિક્ષણ કાર્યારંભ,

ભાવનગર
  • MKB યુનિ.માં 8 ફેબ્રુ.થી વિદ્યાર્થીઓની બેઠક વ્યવસ્થા સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સનું પાલન કરી ઝીગ-ઝેગ ગોઠવવાની રહેશે
  • દ્વિતિય વર્ષના વર્ગખંડો શરૂ કરવાનો નિર્ણય બાકી

રાજ્ય સરકારના શિક્ષણ વિભાગે તા.8 ફેબ્રુઆરીને સોમવારથી મહારાજા કૃષ્ણકુમારસિંહજી ભાવનગર યુનિ. સહિત રાજ્યભરની યુનિ.ઓમાં પ્રથમ વર્ષના શિક્ષણ કાર્યનો આરંભ કરવાનો નિર્ણય કર્યો છે. કોલેજોમાં પ્રથમ વર્ષમાં શૈક્ષણિક અભ્યાસક્રમ માટેના વર્ગખંડો શરૂ કરવામાં આવે ત્યારે બે વિદ્યાર્થીઓ વચ્ચે સેઇફ સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સનું પાલન તેમજ વિદ્યાર્થીઓની બેઠક વ્યવસ્થા ઝીગ-ઝેગ, સ્ટેગર્ડમેનરમાં ગોઠવવાની રહેશે.

શિક્ષણ અગ્ર સચિવ અંજુ શર્માએ જણાવ્યું હતુ કે રાજ્યમાં કોરોના સંક્રમણની તીવ્રતા દિવસે દિવસે ઘટતી જાય છે ત્યારે રાજ્ય સરકારે અગાઉ તા.11જાન્યુઆરીથી પ્રથમ તબક્કે અંતિમ વર્ષના વિદ્યાર્થીઓ માટે વર્ગખંડો ભૌતિક રીતે શરૂ કરાવેલા છે. હવે પ્રથમ વર્ષના વર્ગો શરૂ કરાશે અને બાદમાં જરૂરી ચર્ચા-વિચારણા સમીક્ષા પછી દ્વિતીય વર્ષના વર્ગખંડો શરૂ કરવા પણ રાજ્ય સરકાર યોગ્ય સમયે નિર્ણય કરશે.

એમ.કે.બી. યુનિ.ના કુલપતિ ડો.મહિપતસિંહ ચાવડાએ માહિતી આપતા જણાવ્યું હતુ કે યુનિ.માં પ્રથમ વર્ષમાં કુલ 95 કોલેજોછે અને તેમાં 15,105 વિદ્યાર્થીઓ માટે સોમવારથી વર્ગશિક્ષણનો આરંભ કરવામાં આવશે. દરેકને પોતાની પાણીની બોટલ લાવવા અને જનરલ પાણીની બોટલ/મગ/ગ્લાસનો ઉપયોગ ટાળવા પ્રોત્સાહિત કરાશે, રેક સંસ્થાએ નિયમિતપણે તેના વિદ્યાર્થીઓ, સ્ટાફ અને કર્મચારીઓના આરોગ્યની દેખરેખ રાખવા જણાવાશે.

પ્રથમ વર્ષમાં ફેકલ્ટી દીઠ છાત્રો

વિદ્યાશાખાકુલ કોલેજકુલ વિદ્યાર્થીઓ
બી.એ.29 કોલેજ7202
બી.કોમ.33 કોલેજ4630
B.Sc.-BCA22 કોલેજ2609
બીબીએ07 કોલેજ355
બીઆરએસ01 કોલેજ73
બીએસડબલ્યુ03 કોલેજ235
કુલ કોલેજ95 કોલેજ15,104

હોસ્ટેલમાં 1 રૂમમાં 2થી વધુ છાત્ર નહીં
હોસ્ટેલને પણ કોરોના સંક્રમણ ઘટતાં હવે, વિદ્યાર્થીઓના આવાસ-નિવાસ માટે પૂન: શરૂ કરવા પણ શિક્ષણ વિભાગે SOP નિર્ધારીત કરી છે. જે મુજબ હોસ્ટેલમાં એક રૂમમાં બે થી વધુ વિદ્યાર્થીઓને સાથે રહેવા મંજૂરી નહિ અપાય એટલું જ નહિ કોવિડ-19ના લક્ષણો ધરાવતા વિદ્યાર્થીને કોઇ પણ સંજોગોમાં હોસ્ટેલમાં પ્રવેશ કે રહેવાની મંજૂરી આપવામાં આવશે નહી, હોસ્ટેલમાં રહેતા તમામ વિદ્યાર્થીઓનું થર્મલ સ્ક્રિનિંગ સુનિશ્ચિત કરવાનું રહેશે. વધારે ભીડને ટાળીને. નાના સમૂહોમાં ભોજન પીરસવું જોઇશે. હોસ્ટેલના કેમ્પસમાં કોઇ ભીડ ન થાય તે રીતે આયોજન કરવાનું રહેશે અને તે માટે વિદ્યાર્થીઓને તબક્કાવાર બોલાવવાના રહેશે. વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ સ્વચ્છતા જાળવવી, સામાજિક અંતર જાળવવું, હંમેશા ફેસ માસ્ક પહેરવાનું પાલન કરવાનું રહેશે.

