તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

આવેદનપત્ર:ક્રેડાઈ ભાવનગર દ્વારા બિલ્ડીંગ મટીરીયલ્સના માલ સમાનના ભાવ વધારો થતાં કલેક્ટરને આવેદનપત્ર આપ્યું

ભાવનગર10 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ગુજરાત રાજ્યમાં સિમેન્ટ, સ્ટીલ, ડામર અને ડીઝલમાં ભાવવધારા સામે બિલ્ડરોનો વિરોધ
  • એક દિવસ માટે સાઇટ પર કામકાજ સંપૂર્ણ રીતે બંધ રાખી વિરોધ નોંધાવ્યો

સમગ્ર વિશ્વમાં ચાલી રહેલ કોવિડ-19ની મહામારીના સમયમાં બંધ રહેલી કામગીરી પુનઃ શરૂ થતાં ધીરે-ધીરે પરિસ્થિતિ સામાન્ય બનતા અનેક કંપનીઓ શરૂ થઈ રહી છે ત્યારે સ્ટીલ અને સિમેન્ટ કંપનીઓ દ્વારા વ્યાજબી કારણ વગર અચાનક ભાવ વધારો કરી દીધો છે. જેને કારણે ડામર, ડીઝલ તથા અન્ય મટીરીયલ્સનો પણ ભાવ વધી ગયો છે જેના વિરોધમાં આજે ભાવનગર કલેક્ટરને આવેદનપત્ર પાઠવવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

લોકડાઉન બાદ માલનો સપ્લાય નિયંત્રિત કરી અને ભાવમાં સતત વધારો કરવામાં આવતાં સ્ટીલ અને સિમેન્ટના ભાવ આસમાને પહોંચ્યા છે. સ્ટીલ અને સિમેન્ટ કંપનીઓની મિલીભગતથી આ કૃત્રિમ ભાવવધારો કરવામાં આવ્યો હોવાનો આક્ષેપ ક્રેડાઈએ કર્યો છે. ક્રેડાઇના સભ્યો દ્વારા આ બાબતે વિરોધ નોંધાવી એક દિવસ માટે સાઇટ પર કામકાજ સંપૂર્ણ રીતે બંધ રાખવામાં આવ્યો હતો.

ક્રેડાઈ ભાવનગરના પ્રમુખ ઇન્દુભા ગોહિલએ જણાવ્યું કે , સિમેન્ટ અને સ્ટીલ કંપનીઓના ભાવ વધારાને કારણે સિમેન્ટ બ્લોક , પેવરબ્લોક , સેનેટરી આઇટમ્સ વગેરેમાં પણ ભાવવધારો થયો છે. તેને કારણે મકાનનો બાંધકામ ખર્ચ વધ્યો છે. તે ધ્યાને લેતાં મકાનો- દુકાનોના ભાવોમાં 15 થી 20 ટકાનો વધારો થઈ શકે છે. ગુજરાતની સિમેન્ટ ઉત્પાદન કરતી કંપનીઓ દ્વારા પણ દેશના અન્ય રાજ્યોમાં ઓછી કિંમતો સિમેન્ટનું વેચાણ કરે છે જ્યારે ગુજરાતમાં ટ્રાન્સપોર્ટેશન સહિતનો ખર્ચ ન હોવા છતાં વધારે ભાવ વસૂલવામાં આવે છે. તેમણે સિમેન્ટ ઉત્પાદક કંપની સામે કડક પગલાં લેવાની પણ માગ કરવામાં આવી છે. કંપનીઓ દ્વારા ઓછો માલ બજારમાં મૂકીને શોર્ટ સપ્લાય અને કૃત્રિમ ભાવવધારો નાખવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે, જેની સામે પગલાં લેવામાં આવવાં જોઈએ. તેવી માંગ સાથે ભાવનગર કલેકટરને આવેદનપત્ર પાઠવવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓ23 મિનિટના ભાષણમાં રાહુલે 12 વખત મોદીનું નામ લીધું, રાહુલે કહ્યું- 3 કૃષિ કાયદાથી 40% લોકો બેરોજગાર થઈ જશે - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો