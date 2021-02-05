તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

મતદારોની સંખ્યા:કોર્પોરેશનની ચૂંટણીમાં મતદારોની સંખ્યામાં 66,208નો થયેલો વધારો, મહિલા મતદારોમાં 32,526નો વધારો

ભાવનગર41 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર
  • 21 ફેબ્રુ.એ યોજાનારી મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં પુરુષ મતદારોમાં આ વખતે 33,653નો વધારો નોંધાયો

ભાવનગર મહાનગરપાલિકાની 2015ની ચૂંટણી તુલનામાં આ વખતે મતદારોની સંખ્યામાં 66,208 મતદારોનો નોંધપાત્ર વધારો થયો છે. ગત 2015ના વર્ષમાં ભાવનગરમાં યોજાયેલી મહાનગર પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં કુલ મતદારોની સંખ્યા 4,58,799 હજી તેમાં આ વખતે 66,208 મતદારોના વધારા સાથે મતદારો ની કુલ સંખ્યા 5,25,007 થઈ ગઈ છે. 2015ના વર્ષમાં ભાવનગર મહાનગરપાલિકાના ૧૩ વોર્ડની ૧૮ બેઠકો માટે પુરૂષ મતદારોની કુલ સંખ્યા 2,37,113 હતી તેમાં આ વખતની ચૂંટણીમાં 33,653 મતદારોના વધારા સાથે મતદારો ની કુલ સંખ્યા 2,70,766 થઈ ગઈ છે.

જ્યારે મહિલા મતદારોમાં 2015 ની ચૂંટણીમાં કુલ સંખ્યા 2,21,686 હતી તો તેમાં આ વખતે 32,526 મહિલા મતદારોના વધારા સાથે કુલ સંખ્યા 2,54,212 થઈ ગઈ છે. 21મી ફેબ્રુઆરીના રવિવારે મતદાન થવાનું છે ત્યારે 13 વોર્ડમાં સૌથી વધુ મતદારો વોર્ડ નંબર 4, કરચલીયા પરામાં 46,794 છે. જ્યારે સૌથી ઓછા મતદારો વડવા અ વોર્ડમાં 31,633 છે. આ વખતે મહિલા અને પુરુષ સિવાયના અન્ય મતદારો 29 નોંધાયા છે. અન્ય મતદારોમાં વ્યંડળ આવે છે ને વોર્ડ નંબર સાત તખ્તેશ્વરમાં તેની સૌથી વધુ 15 સંખ્યા છે. વડવામાં વ્યંડળ મતદારની સંખ્યા નવની છે.

ક.પરા વોર્ડમાં સૌથી વધુ મહિલા મતદાર
ભાવનગર શહેરના તેર વોર્ડ પૈકી સૌથી વધુ મહિલા મતદારો કરચલીયા પરા વોર્ડમાં નોંધાયા છે. આ વોર્ડમાં મહિલા મતદારોની કુલ સંખ્યા 23,098 નોંધાઇ છે જે સમગ્ર શહેરમાં સૌથી વધુ છે. જ્યારે સૌથી ઓછા મહિલા મતદારો વોર્ડ નંબર 2 કુંભારવાડામાં 15,493 નોંધાયા છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો