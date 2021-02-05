તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચૂંટણી:ભાજપાના જિલ્લા પંચાયત, તાલુકા પંચાયતના ઉમેદવારોએ વિજય મુર્હૂતમાં ફોર્મ ભર્યા

ભાવનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
ભાવનગર મહાનગર પાલિકાનાં ઉમેદવારો પ્રચાર માટે મેદાનમાં આવી ચુક્યા છે. ત્યારે ભાવનગર જિલ્લા પંચાયત, તાલુકા પંચાયત અને નગરપાલિકાનાં ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીનાં ઉમેદવારોની યાદી પ્રસિદ્ધ થઇ ચુકી છે. તેની સાથો સાથ ભાવનગરમાં મુખ્યમંત્રી વિજયભાઇ રૂપાણી અને પ્રદેશ અધ્યક્ષ સી.આર.પાટીલ જંગી જાહેર સભાને સંબોધન કરવાના છે.

ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટી દ્વારા પ્રસિદ્ધ કરવામાં આવેલા જિલ્લા પંચાયત, તાલુકા પંચાયત અને નગરપાલિકાનાં ઉમેદવારોએ વિજય મુર્હુતમાં પોત પોતાની ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવી છે. તેની સાથો સાથ કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષ દ્વારા ભાવનગર જિલ્લા પંચાયત, તાલુકા પંચાયત અને નગરપાલિકાનાં ઉમેદવારોની યાદી પ્રસિદ્ધ કરવામાં આવી નથી ત્યારે તા. 13-2-21ના ફોર્મ ભરવાની છેલ્લી તારીખ છે. કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષે મનોમંથન કરી ઉમેદવારોની યાદી પ્રસિદ્ધ કરવી જરૂરી બની છે. ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીનાં જાહેર થયેલા તમામ ઉમેદવારો વિજય મુર્હુતમાં ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતા.

ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટી દ્વારા ભાવનગર જિલ્લામાં અમુલ પરિવર્તન કરી નિષ્ઠાવાન અને કર્મઠ ઉમેદવારોને ઉમેદવાર બનાવ્યા છે. તેમજ ભાવનગર જિલ્લામાં ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટી દ્વારા 100 ટકા પરિવર્તન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીનાં તમામ ઉમેદવારોની યાદીઓ પ્રસિદ્ધ કરી દેવામાં આવી છે. તેની સાથો સાથ બાકી રહેલી યાદીઓ પ્રસિદ્ધ કરી દેવામાં આવી છે.

ભાવનગર જિલ્લા પંચાયત, તાલુકા પંચાયત અને નગરપાલિકાનાં ઉમેદવારો, વિજય મુર્હુતમાં ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતા. આજે 12-39 કલાકે વિજય મુર્હુત હોય ભાવનગર જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 40 બેઠકોમાંના જાહેર થયેલા ઉમેદવારોએ પોતાના ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતા.

તદ્‌ઉપરાંત તાલુકા પંચાયતની બેઠકો પર ભાજપાના પ્રસિદ્ધ થયેલા ઉમેદવારોએ વિજય મુર્હુતમાં ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતા. તદ્‌ઉપરાંત નગરપાલિકાનાં ઉમેદવારો પણ પોતાના ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતા.

