ચૂંટણી:ભાવનગરના ભાજપના ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભર્યા, ભાજપ કાર્યાલયે નેતાઓનો જમાવડો, વિવિધ વોર્ડના ઉમેદવારોને માર્ગદર્શન આપ્યું

ભાવનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ભૂપેન્દ્રસિંહ ચૂડાસમા, ભારતીબેન શિયાળ, વિભાવરીબેન દવે, મહેશભાઇ કસવાલા, જીતુભાઇ વાઘાણી, સહિતે ફોર્મ ભરવા જતા પૂર્વે તમામ ઉમેદવારોને માર્ગદર્શન સાથે શુભેચ્છા પાઠવી

ભાજપ દ્વારા ગઇકાલે સાંજે મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટે ઉમેદવારોના નામની જાહેરાત કરવામાં આવી હતી. ભાવનગરમાં 13 વોર્ડ માટે 52 ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર કરાયા હતા. આજે ભાજપના ઉમેદવારોને કાર્યલય ખાતે બોલાવવામાં આવ્યા હતા અને ભાજપના વરિષ્ઠ નેતાઓ, ધારાસભ્યો, મંત્રીઓ, સાંસદોએ ઉમેદવારોને માર્ગદર્શન આપ્યું હતું. ભાજપના ઉમેદવારો દ્વારા આજે ફોર્મ ભરવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

52 ઉમેદવારોને કાર્યાલયે બોલાવવામાં આવ્યા
ગઇકાલે સાંજે ભાજપ દ્વારા ભાવનગર મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટે 13 વોર્ડના 52 ઉમેદવારોના નામની જાહેરાત કરી હતી. આજે તમામ ઉમેદવારોને ભાજપ કાર્યાલય ખાતે બોલાવવામાં આવ્યા હતા. જ્યાં મંત્રી ભુપેન્દ્રસિંહ ચુડાસમા, ભાજપના રાષ્ટ્રીય ઉપાધ્યક્ષ અને સાંસદ ભારતિબેન શિયાળ, પ્રભારી મહેશભાઇ કસવાલા, પૂર્વ પ્રદેશ પ્રમુખ અને ધારાસભ્ય જીતુભાઇ વાઘાણી, મંત્રી વિભાવરીબેન દવે, ભાજપના આગેવાન ભરતસિંહ ગોહિલે ઉમેદવારોને ચૂંટણી ફોર્મ ભરવા જતા પૂર્વે જરૂરી માર્ગદર્શન આપ્યું હતું અને શુભેચ્છા પાઠવી હતી.

ભાજપના ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભર્યા
ગઇકાલે સાંજે પોતાના નામની જાહેરાત થયાં બાદ આજે તમામ ઉમેદવારો સૌપ્રથમ ભાજપ કાર્યલય ખાતે વરિષ્ઠ નેતાગણની શુભેચ્છા લેવા ગયા હતા અને ત્યારબાદ ફોર્મ ભરવા પહોંચ્યા હતા. તમામ ઉમેદવારો ટેકેદારો અને આગેવાનો સાથે પોતાના વોર્ડ માટે નિયમ કરાયેલા રિટર્નિંગ ઓફીસર સમક્ષ ફોર્મ ભરવા પહોંચ્યા હતા.

