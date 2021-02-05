તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આરોપી ઝડપાયો:ભાવનગર પોલીસે ગેરકાયદેસર હથિયાર સાથે પાલીતાણાના એક ઇસમ ઝડપાયો

ભાવનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • પાલીતાણાનો શખ્સ જામગરી હથિયારી સાથે ઉભો હતો ભાવનગર એલસીબીની ટીમે ઝડપી લીધો

ભાવનગર મહાનગરપાલિકા, નગરપાલિકા, તાલુકા પંચાયત,જીલ્લા પંચાયતોની ચુંટણીઓ જાહેર થયેલ હોય જેને લઈ આ તમામ ચુંટણી પ્રક્રિયા ખુબ જ શાંતિપુર્ણ રીતે પુર્ણ થાય તે માટે અને કાયદો વ્યવસ્થાની પરિસ્થિતી જળવાય રહે તે માટે શહેર/ગ્રામ્ય વિસ્તારોમાં પેટ્રોલીંગ કરી દારૂ/જુગારને લગતાં કેસો,વધુમાં વધુ નાસતાં- ફરતાં આરોપીઓ પકડવા,માથાભારે શખ્સો સામે કાર્યવાહી કરવી વિગેરે સુચનાઓ આપવામાં આવી હતી જેને લઈ પાલીતાણાનો શખ્સ જામગરી હથિયારી સાથે ઉભો હતો જેને ભાવનગર એલસીબીની ટીમે ઝડપી લીધો હતો.

પાલીતાણા ડિવિઝન વિસ્તારમાં પેટ્રોલીંગમાં હતાં. તે દરમ્યાન હાથિયાધારમાં રહેતો ઇર્શાદ ઉર્ફે રાધે હાથિયાધારની પાછળ આવેલ ધારમાં ગેરકાયદેસર જામગરી હથિયાર લઇને ઉભેલ છે.જે જગ્યાએ આવતાં ઇર્શાદ ઉર્ફે રાધે દીન મહંમદભાઇ દલ ઉ.વ.31 ધંધો-મજુરી રહે.હાથિયાધાર,પાલીતાણા જી.ભાવ નગરવાળા દેશી હાથ બનાવટી જામગરી બંધુક સાથે મળી આવેલ.તેની પાસે આ જામગરી અંગે કોઇ પરવાનો નહિ હોવાથી તેનાં વિરૂધ્ધ કાયદેસર કાર્યવાહી થવા માટે તેને હસ્તગત કરી પાલીતાણા ટાઉન પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં સોંપી આપવામાં આવ્યો હતો.

