ચૂંટણી પ્રચાર:ભાવનગર મહાનગરપાલિકા ચૂંટણી રાજકીય પક્ષોનો પ્રચાર શરૂ, કોંગી ઉમેદવારોએ મહાદેવની પૂજા કરી મતદારો પાસે જઈ મત માંગ્યા

ભાવનગર18 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • કૉંગ્રેસ દ્વારા વોર્ડ નંબર 9 ના ઉમેદવારો એ ડોર ટુ ડોર પ્રચારનો પ્રારંભ
  • 24 કલાકનો ચોકીદાર એટલે -જયદીપસિંહ ગોહિલ

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણી નો ધમધમાટ શરૂ થઈ ગયો છે અને ભાવનગર મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટેના ફોર્મ પણ ભરાય ગયા છે અને ભાવનગરના 13 વોર્ડ માંથી 211 ઉમદેવારોએ પોતાની ઉમદેવારી નોંધાવી ચુક્યા છે ત્યારે રાજકીય પક્ષો દ્વારા એડીચોટીનું જોર લગાવવા લાગી ગયા છે. કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારોએ બોરતળાવ પાસે આવેલ થાપનાથ મહાદેવ મંદિરે મહાદેવના દર્શન અને પૂજા કરી પોતાના મત વિસ્તારમાં પ્રચાર નો પ્રારંભ કર્યો હતો અને મતદારો પાસે મત માંગ્યા હતા.

કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષ ના વોર્ડ નંબર 9 બોરતળાવના ઉમદેવારો એ આજે બોરતળાવ પાસે આવેલ થાપનાથ મહાદેવ મંદિરે થી દર્શન કરી પોતાના મત વિસ્તારમાં પ્રચાર નો પ્રારંભ કર્યો હતો ગત ટર્મમાં આ 4 ની પેનલ માંથી કૉંગ્રેસ પક્ષ ના ફાળે 3 સીટ આવી હતી

બોરતળાવ વોર્ડ નંબર 9 ના ઉમદેવારો જેમાં (1) જયદીપસિંહ દિલાવરસિંહ ગોહિલ- પૂર્વ વિરોધપક્ષ નેતા (2) ભૂમિબેન સંદીપભાઈ ગોહેલ (3) મયાબા અનોપસિંહ જેઠવા (4) મહેશભાઈ સવજીભાઈ ઠોલા આ ચારેય ઉમદેવારો એ પોતાના મત વિસ્તારમાં ચૂંટણી પ્રચાર નો પ્રારંભ કર્યો હતો અને લોકો આગામી 5 વર્ષ માટે લોકો પાસે પોતાની પેનલ ને વિજય બનાવવા વિનંતીઓ કરી હતી.

કોંગ્રેસ એ અમને ફરીવાર તક આપી છે ત્યારે અમે ગત ટર્મ માં જંગી બહુમતીથી વિજય થયા તેમ આ વખતે પણ બોરતળાવના વાસીઓ અમને જંગી બહુમતી થી વિજય બનાવશે તેવો વિશ્વાસ છે અમે લોકો પાસે જઈ રહ્યાં છીએ ત્યારે લોકો સામે થી અમને આવકારી રહ્યા છે જે ભાજપ ની સરકાર છેલ્લા 25 વર્ષ થી વિનાશ કર્યો છે તેને કૉંગ્રેસ કરશે સાચો વિકાસ, 24 કલાક નો ચોકીદાર તરીકે હું કામ કરી રહ્યો છું એટલે મને વિશ્વાસ છે કે આગામી દિવસોમાં અમારી પેનલ ને જંગી બહુમતી થી જીતશે તેવી અમને આશા છે.

