તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કોરોના અપડેટ:ભાવનગર જિલ્લામાં 3 કોરોના પોઝિટિવ કેસ રિકવરી રેઇટ 98.42 ટકા, 20 દર્દીઓ કોરોનાની સારવારમાં

ભાવનગર41 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર
  • કુલ પોઝિટિવ કેસ 6086 નોંધાયા 5990 દર્દીઓ થયા કોરોનામુક્ત

ભાવનગર જિલ્લામાં આજરોજ 3 નવા કોરોના પોઝિટિવ કેસ નોંધાતા જિલ્લામાં કોરોના પોઝિટિવ કેસોની સંખ્યા 6,086 થવા પામી છે. જેમાં ભાવનગર શહેરી વિસ્તારમાં 1 પુરૂષ અને 1 સ્ત્રી મળી કુલ 2 લોકોના રિપોર્ટ પોઝિટિવ નોંધાયા છે. જ્યારે તાલુકાઓમાં ગારિયાધાર તાલુકાના મોટી વાવડી ગામ ખાતે 65 વર્ષીય પુરૂષનો એક પોઝિટિવ કેસ મળી સમગ્ર ભાવનગર જિલ્લામાં આજે કોરોના પોઝિટિવના નવા 3 દર્દી નોંધાયા હતા.  ભાવનગર જિલ્લામાં આજ સુધીમાં કોરોના પોઝિટિવના કુલ કેસ 6086 નોંધાયા છે અને તેની સામે 5990 દર્દીઓ કોરોનામુક્ત થઇ જતાં આજ સુધીમાં સમગ્ર જિલ્લામાં કોરોનામાં રિકવરી રેઇટ 98.42 ટકા થઇ ગયો છે.

ભાવનગર મહાનગરપાલિકા વિસ્તારમાં એક પુરૂષ દર્દી કોરોનામુક્ત થયો છે. તેથી આ દર્દીને હોસ્પિટલમાંથી રજા અપાઈ છે. આમ જિલ્લામાં નોંધાયેલા 6,086 કેસ પૈકી હાલ 20 દર્દીઓ સારવાર હેઠળ છે. જ્યારે અત્યાર સુધીમાં કુલ 5,990 દર્દીઓને ડિસ્ચાર્જ કરવામા આવ્યા છે તેમજ જિલ્લામા 69 દર્દીઓનુ અવસાન થયેલ છે. ભાવનગર શહેરમાં હાલ કોરોનાની સારવાર લઇ રહેલા દર્દીઓની સંખ્યા 11 થઇ ગઇ છે જ્યારે તાલુકા-ગ્રામ્ય કક્ષાએ 9 દર્દીઓ કોરોનાની સારવાર લઇ રહ્યાં હોય સમગ્ર જિલ્લામાં કુલ 20 દર્દીઓ કોરોનાની સારવારમાં છે.

ભાવનગર શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં આજે કોરોનાનો કહેર નહીંવત થઈ ગયો છે. છેલ્લા 10 દિવસથી કેસોમાં નોંધપાત્ર ઘટાડો થયો છે હવે રોજના પોઝિટિવની એવરેજ 3 થઈ ગઈ છે જે અગાઉ 15 થી 20 કેસની હતી. આમ ગોિહલવાડમાં કોરોના અંતિમ દિવસોની લડત આપી રહ્યો છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો