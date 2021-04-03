તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચુંટણી:ભાવનગર ભાજપ કાર્યાલયે મોડી રાત્રે અસંતુષ્ટોનો જમાવડો

ભાવનગર36 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કડવા પાટીદાર સમાજમાંથી કોઇને ટિકીટ ન મળતા રોષ, કુંભાર, દરજી, મોચી સમાજમાં પણ કચવાટ

ભાવનગર મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચુંટણીમાં ભાજપ દ્વારા જાહેર કરેલા ઉમેદવારોમાં જ્ઞાતિના સમીકરણનું બેલેન્સ નહી જળવાતા ઘણી જ્ઞાતિના આગેવાનોમાં નારાજગી ફેલાઈ હતી. કડવા પાટીદાર સમાજમાંથી એક પણ ટિકિટ નહીં અપાતા જ્ઞાતિના હોદ્દેદારો રજૂઆત માટે ભાજપ કાર્યાલય પહોંચ્યા હતા અને મોડીરાત્ર સુધી ભાજપ કાર્યાલયે અસંતુષ્ટોનો જમાવડો હતો. ભાજપ દ્વારા કોર્પોરેશનની ચૂંટણીમાં કડવા અને લેઉવા પાટીદાર સમાજમાંથી ટિકિટ આપે છે. આ વર્ષે કડવા પાટીદાર સમાજના આગેવાનોને ટિકિટ ફાળવણી માટે ખાતરી આપી હતી.

તેમ છતાં આજે જાહેર કરેલા ઉમેદવારોમાં એક પણ કડવા પાટીદાર સમાજમાંથી ઉમેદવારની પસંદગી નહીં કરાતા કડવા પાટીદાર સમાજમાં ભારે રોષ ફેલાયો હતો. અને કડવા પટેલ સમાજના આગેવાનો ભાજપ કાર્યાલય પહોંચી કડવા પાટીદાર સમાજમાંથી ટિકિટ આપવા માગણી કરી હતી. કડવા પાટીદાર સમાજ ઉપરાંત કુંભાર, દરજી, મોચી સહિતની ઓછી વસ્તી ધરાવતા સમાજમાંથી એક પણ ટિકીટ નહી ફાળવતાં નાની-નાની જ્ઞાતિમાં પણ કચવાટ ફેલાયો છે. તદુપરાંત કાળીયાબીડ ક્ષત્રિય સમાજમાં પુરૂષને ટિકિટ આપવાની માગણી કરવા સાથે છેક પ્રદેશ સુધી પહોંચ્યા હોવા છતા મહીલાને ટિકિટ આપતા તેમાં પણ આગામી દિવસોમાં નવા જુનીના એંધાણ વર્તાઈ રહ્યા છે.

