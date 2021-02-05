તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વાતાવરણ:રાત્રે તાપમાન પોણા બે ડીગ્રી વધ્યું, પવનની ઝડપ ઘટી, પવનની ઝડપ છ કિલોમીટર નોંધાઈ

ભાવનગર41 મિનિટ પહેલા
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
  • મહત્તમ તાપમાન 1.2 ડિગ્રી વધીને 31.3 ડિગ્રી થઈ ગયું, રાત્રે ઉષ્ણતામાન 14.4 ડિગ્રી

ભાવનગર શહેરમાં ઉત્તર દિશામાંથી ફૂંકાતા ઠંડા પવનની ઝડપ ઘટી જતા રાત્રે તાપમાનમાં પોણા બે ડિગ્રી સેન્ટિગ્રેડ વધારો નોંધાયો છે. 24 કલાક અગાઉ ભાવનગર શહેરમાં લઘુતમ ઉષ્ણતામાન 12.6 ડિગ્રી સેન્ટીગ્રેડ સુધી કે આજે વધીને 14.4 ડિગ્રી સેન્ટિગ્રેડ થઈ ગયું હતું. આથી રાત્રિના સમયે ઠંડીની તીવ્રતામાં ઘટાડો નોંધાયો છે.ભાવનગર શહેરમાં હવે પોષ મહિનાના અંતિમ દિવસોમાં દિવસે અને રાત્રે તાપમાનમાં વધારો થતો જાય છે. ગઈકાલે શહેરમાં મહત્તમ તાપમાન 30.1 ડિગ્રી સેન્ટીગ્રેડ નોંધાયું હતું કે આજે 1.2 ડિગ્રી સેન્ટિગ્રેડ વધીને 31.4 ડિગ્રી સેન્ટિગ્રેડ થઈ ગયું હતું.

આથી બપોરના સમયે પંખા કરતા શરૂ થઈ ગયા છે. શહેરમાં લઘુતમ ઉષ્ણતામાન પણ વધીને 14.4 ડિગ્રી સેન્ટિગ્રેડ થઈ જતા શીતલહેર કુણી પડી ગઈ છે. ગઈકાલે શહેરમાં પવનની ઝડપ 8 કિલો મીટર નોંધાઈ હતી તે આજે ઘટીને 6 કિલોમીટર થઈ ગઈ હતી. શહેરમાં હવામાં ભેજનું પ્રમાણ 6 ટકા ઘટીને આજે 18 ટકા નોંધાયું હતું. આમ હવે બપોરે થોડી ગરમી અને રાત્રે થોડી ઠંડી સાથે નગરજનો બેવડી ઋતુનો અનુભવ કરવા લાગ્યા છે.

