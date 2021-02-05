તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

નિર્ણય:A.I.U. મંજૂરી આપશે તો આંતર કોલેજ રમત ગમત સ્પર્ધા યોજાશે

ભાવનગર40 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • 1800 રૂપિયા સુધીની કીટ ખરીદવાની પરવાનગી
  • બોર્ડ ઓફ સ્પોર્ટ્સની બેઠકમાં નિર્ણય, હોકીની ટીમમાં 16ને બદલે 18 ખેલાડીઓ પસંદ કરાશે

MKB યુનિવર્સિટીના બોર્ડ ઓફ સ્પોર્ટ્સ અને બોર્ડ ઓફ કલ્ચરની મિટીંગ મળી હતી જેમાં નિર્ણય લેવાયો હતો કે જો ઓલ ઇન્ડિયા યુનિવર્સિટી (AIU) દ્વારા મંજૂરી આપવામાં આવશે તો આગામી દિવસોમાં ભાવનગર યુનિવર્સિટીમાં આંતરકોલેજ રમત ગમત સ્પર્ધાનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવશે. મિટિંગની શરૂઆતમાં બોર્ડની મિનિટસને મંજૂર કરવામાં આવી હતી આગામી સમયમાં સાહસિક પ્રવૃત્તિઓ શરૂ કરવા બાબતે બોર્ડ દ્વારા નિર્ણય લેવાયો હતો. આજે યોજાયેલી બોર્ડ ઓફ સ્પોર્ટ્સની બેઠકમાં આગામી દિવસોમાં હોકીની ટીમમાં 16 ને બદલે 18 ખેલાડીઓની પસંદગી કરવા બાબતે મંજૂરી આપવામાં આવી હતી.

આગામી વર્ષથી અંતર યુનિવર્સિટી સ્પર્ધા માટે પસંદ કરનારા ખેલાડીઓ માટે રૂપિયા 1,800 સુધીની કીટ ખરીદવા માટે મંજૂરી આપવામાં આવી સ્પોર્ટ્સ ટિકિટની ખરીદી અંગે શારીરિક શિક્ષણ નિયામક દિલીપસિંહ ગોહિલને અધિકૃત કરવામાં સ્પોર્ટ્સ ટિકિટની ખરીદી અંગે શારીરિક શિક્ષણ નિયામક દિલીપસિંહ ગોહિલને અધિકૃત કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. સ્પોર્ટ્સ ગ્રાઉન્ડ ખાતે ખેલાડીઓ માટે વધારાની પીવાના પાણીની વ્યવસ્થા કરવાની મંજૂરી પણ આપવામાં આવી હતી. ડો. એસ. પી. શર્મા, સ્વાતિ કાનજીભાઈ વગડા અને ધવલભાઈ વાઘેલા વિદ્યાર્થી પ્રતિનિધિ તરીકે નિમાયા હતા.

બોર્ડ ઓફ કલ્ચરની બેઠક પણ યોજાઈ હતી. નવા સભ્ય તરીકે જી.એમ. સુતરીયા, વી.પી.ભૂપતાણી, જે બી ગોહિલ તેમજ વિદ્યાર્થી પ્રતિનિધિ તરીકે શુભમ પરમાર તેમજ ધીરજ પરમારની નિયુક્તિ કરવામાં આવી હતી. સાંસ્કૃતિક પ્રવૃત્તિઓના અહેવાલનું વિમોચન કુલપતિ દ્વારા કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. આગામી માર્ચ મહિના સુધીમાં સાંસ્કૃતિક શિબિરનું આયોજન થઇ શકે તેમ હોય તો આયોજન માટે કુલપતિને અધિકૃત કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા જો ઓલ ઇન્ડિયા યુનિવર્સિટી દ્વારા પરિપત્ર કરવામાં આવશે તો સાંસ્કૃતિક પ્રવૃત્તિઓનું આયોજન કરાશે.

