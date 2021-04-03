તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

શિક્ષણ:યુનિ.માં એક્સટર્નલમાં 5 ફેબ્રુ.થી લેઇટ ફી સાથે અનુસ્નાતકમાં પ્રવેશ

ભાવનગર30 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • યુનિ.માં MA પાર્ટ-1 અને Mcomપાર્ટ-1માં 5થી 11 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી એડમિશન,

મહારાજા કૃષ્ણકુમારસિંહજી ભાવનગર યુનિ.ના બાહ્ય અભ્યાસક્રમ વિભાગ(એક્સટર્નલ)ના વર્ષ 2020-21ની ઓનલાઇન પ્રવેશ કાર્યવાહી માટે www.mkbhavuni.edu.in પર સૂચનાઓ જાહેર કરવામાં આવી છે જે મુજબ એમ.એ. પાર્ટ--1 અને એમ.કોમ. પાર્ટ-1માં લેઇટ ફી સાથે તા.5 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી 11 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી પ્રવેશ આપવામાં આવશે. એસ.વાય.બી.એ., ટી.વાય.બી.એ., એસ.વાય.બી.કોમ., ટી.વાય.કોમ, એમ.એ.પાર્ટ-2 અને એમ.કોમ.પાર્ટ-2માં નવા પ્રવેશ તા.12 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી 5 માર્ચ સુધી મેળવી શકાશે.

જ્યારે બાદમાં લેઇટ ફી સાથે તા.6 માર્ચથી 12 માર્ચ દરમિયાન એડમિશન મેળવી શકાશે. એસ.સી. અને એસ.ટી. કેટેગરીના વિદ્યાર્થીઓને નોંધણી ફીમાં 20 ટકા માફી આપવામાં આવશે. વિદ્યાર્થીઓને ઓનલાઇન પ્રવેશ ફોર્મમાં દર્શાવેલી તારીખ અને સમયે જરૂરી આધાર-પુરાવાની ઝેરોક્સ સાસથે પ્રવેશ ફોર્મ અને ફીની પહોંચ જમા કરાવવાની રહેશે. ઓરિજનલ સર્ટિફીકેટ સાથે લાવવાના રહેશે.

પ્રવેશ ફી ઓનલાઇન એટીએમ અથવા તો નેટ બેંકિગથી ભરવાની રહેશે. આ માટે બાહ્ય અભ્યાસક્મ વિભાગ, યુનિ.ના નવા કાર્યાલય પાસે, યુનિ. કેમ્પસ ખાતે સંપર્ક કરવા જણાવાયું છે. અેમકેબી યુનિ.સંચાલિત એક્સટર્નલના વિદ્યાર્થીઓ ઘરે બેસી અથવા નોકરી/ધંધો સાથે કોલેજ કરી શકે છે જેથી વિદ્યાર્થીઓને રેગયુલર કોલેજ આવવાની જરૂર રહેતી નથી તેમ યુનિવર્સિટીના બાહ્ય અભ્યાસક્રમ ભવન દ્વારા જણાવાયું છે.

