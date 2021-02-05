તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ડૂબી જતાં મોત:પાલિતાણા તાલુકાના નાની રાજસ્થળી ગામે કેનાલના પાણીમાં ડૂબી જવાથી તરૂણનું મોત

ભાવનગર
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • તળાજાની મેઢા કેનાલમાંથી મૃતદેહ મળી આવ્યો

ભાવનગર જિલ્લાના પાલિતાણાના નાની રાજસ્થળી ગામ નજીકથી પસાર થતી કેનાલમાં ડૂબી જતા એક તરુણનું મોત થયું છે. રવિવારે બપોરના સમયે તળાજા પરત ફરતા પહેલા મૃતક તરુણ તેના કુંટુબના અન્ય યુવકો સાથે ન્હાવા માટે કેનાલમાં પડ્યો હતો. ન્હાતી સમયે અકસ્માતે ડૂબી જવાથી મોત નિપજ્યું છે.

મળતી માહિતી મુજબ તળાજામાં રહેતો મોહિન મહેબુબભાઈ મકવાણા (ઉ.વ.17)નામનો તરૂણ તેમના પરિવારજનો સાથે નાની રાજસ્થળી ગામે લૌકીક વ્યવહારના કામે આવ્યો હતો. તે વેળાએ બપોરના સુમારે તળાજા પરત જવા પહેલા તરૂણ તેના કુટુંબના અન્ય યુવાનો સાથે કેનાલમાં નહાવા માટે પડ્યો હતો.

ન્હાતી સમયે મોહિન કેનાલના પાણીમાં ડૂબવા માંડતા બૂમ બૂમો થવાથી સ્થાનિક ગ્રામજનોએ દોડી આવી તેને બચાવવા પ્રયાસ કર્યો હતો. પરંતુ તેનું ડૂબી જવાથી તેની લાશ આજે સવારે તળાજા જિલ્લાના મેઢા કેનાલ માંથી તેનો મૃત્યુદેહ તરવૈયાઓની મદદથી મૃતદેહને કેનાલમાંથી બહાર કઢાયો હતો. આ બનાવથી મૃતકના પરિવારજનોમાં શોકની લાગણી પ્રસરી જવા પામી હતી. આ બનાવની પોલીસે તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

