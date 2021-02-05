તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

હાલાકી:RTOમાં પુરતા પુરાવાના અભાવે કુલ 145 અરજીઓ પડતર રહી

ભાવનગર41 મિનિટ પહેલા
પ્રાદેશિક વાહન વ્યવહાર કચેરી ભાવનગર દ્વારા વર્ષ-2019-2020 દરમિયાન અરજદાર દ્વારા જરૂરી પુરતી માહિતી પુરી ન પડાતા હાઇપોથીકેશન માટે કુલ 145 અરજીઓ પેન્ડીંગ રાખવામાં આવી છે અને અરજદારોને પુરતા પુરાવા રજુ કરવા તાકીદ કરાઇ છે. ભાવનગર આરટીઓ દ્વારા કચેરીમાં ફેસલેસ સેવા જેવી કે લોન રદ કરવી, ડુપ્લીકેટ આર.સી.બુક, આર.સી.પર્ટીકયુલર) માટે જુદા જુદા અરજદારો દ્વારા વર્ષ-2019-2020ના વર્ષ માટે કરેલ અરજીઓ પૈકી 145 અરજીઓ અરજદાર દ્વારા જરૂરી પુરતા પુરાવાઓ જેવા કે ફોર્મ 35,વીમો,પીયુસી,પોલીસ રિપોર્ટ વગેરે અપલોડ ન કરવાને કારણે પેન્ડીંગ રાખવામાં આવેલ છે.

જેમાં વર્ષ 2019માં 70 અને 2020માં 75 અરજીઓ હાઇપોથીકેશન રદ તથા ડુપ્લીકેટ આરસીબુકનો સમાવેશ થાય છે. આરટીઓ દ્વારા અરજદારોને જણાવાયું છે કે આપના વાહનની બાકી કામગીરી માટે પુરતા જરૂરી પુરાવાઓ સામેલ કરવા જોઈએ જેથી અરજીનો સમયસર નિકાલ થઈ શકે.

