કોરોના અપડેટ:કોરોના પોઝિટિવના નવા 6 કેસ મળ્યા, 5 દર્દી થયા કોરોનામુક્ત

ભાવનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • જિલ્લામાં રિકવરી રેઇટ 98.62 ટકા થયો
  • શહેરમાં 3 અને તાલુકા-ગ્રામ્ય કક્ષાએ 3 પોઝિટિવ કેસ

ગઇ કાલે 7 કેસ બાદ આજે સમગ્ર જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના નવા 6 કેસ નોંધાયા હતા. તેની સામે 5 દર્દીઓ કોરોનામુક્ત થયા હતા. સમગ્ર જિલ્લામાં અત્યાર સુધીમાં કોરોના પોઝિટિવના કુલ 6071 કેસ નોંધાયા છે અને તેની સામે 5987 દર્દીઓ સાજા થઇ જતાં જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાનો રિકવરી રેઇટ 98.62 ટકા થયો છે. હાલ ભાવનગર શહેરમાં કોરોનાની સારવાર લઇ રહેલા દર્દીઓની સંખ્યા 8 છે જ્યારે તાલુકા-ગ્રામ્ય કક્ષાએ 7 દર્દીઓ કોરોનાની સારવાર લઇરહ્યાં હોય સમગ્ર જિલ્લામાં કુલ એક્ટિવ કેસની સંખ્યા 15 છે.

ભાવનગર શહેરમાં આજે કોરોના પોઝિટિવના 3 નવા કેસ નોંધાયા છે તેમાં 3 મહિલા દર્દીનો સમાવેશ થાય છે. જ્યારે 3 દર્દી કોરોનામુક્ત થયા તેમાં 1 પુરૂષ દર્દી અને 2 મહિલા દર્દીનો સમાવેશ થાય છે. શહેર કક્ષાએ આજ સુધીમાં કોરોના પોઝિટિવના કુલ 3995 કેસ નોંધાયા છે અને તે પૈકી 3944 દર્દીઓ કોરોનામુક્ત થઇ જતાં રિકવરી રેઇટ 98.72 ટકા થયો છે. શહેરમાં હાલ 8 દર્દીઓ કોરોનાની સારવાર લઇ રહ્યાં છે.

ભાવનગર તાલુકા-ગ્રામ્યમાં આજે કોરોના પોઝિટિવના 3 નવા કેસ નોંધાયા છે તેમાં 2 પુરૂષ અને 1મહિલા દર્દીનો સમાવેશ થાય છે. જ્યારે 2 દર્દી કોરોનામુક્ત થયા છે. તાલુકા-ગ્રામ્ય કક્ષાએ આજ સુધીમાં કોરોના પોઝિટિવના કુલ 2076 નોંધાયા છે અને તે પૈકી 2043 દર્દીઓ કોરોનામુક્ત થઇ જતાં રિકવરી રેઇટ 98.41 ટકા થયો છે. શહેરમાં હાલ 7 દર્દીઓ કોરોનાની સારવાર લઇ રહ્યાં છે.

