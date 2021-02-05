તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચૂંટણી:સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીમાં બે દિવસમાં 495 ફોર્મ ઉપડયા

ભાવનગર41 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • બીજા તબકકામાં જિલ્લા-તાલુકા પંચાયત અને નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી યોજાશે

આગામી દિવસોમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજયની ચૂંટણીઓ યોજાનાર છે જેથી રાજકીય માહોલ ગરમાયો છે.બે તબકકામાં ચૂંટણીનું આયોજન કરાયું છે જેમાં પ્રથમ તબકકામાં યોજાનાર મહાનગર પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીના ફોર્મ ભરવાની કામગીરી પુરી થઇ છે અને બીજા તબકકામાં ભાવનગર જિલ્લા પંચાયત,તાલુકા પંચાયત અને નગર પાલિકાની ચૂંટણી યોજાનાર છે.આ ચૂંટણીનું સોમવારે જાહેરનામુ બહાર પડયું હતું અને ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરવાની કામગીરી શરૂ થઇ હતી.ચૂંટણીનું જાહેરનામું બહાર પડતા જ ગ્રામ્ય વિસ્તારોમાં રાજકીય માહોલ ગરમાયો છે.

સોમવારે જાહેરનામુ બહાર પડતા જ ઉમેદવારીપત્ર ભરવાનો પ્રારંભ થયો છે.જયારે તા.13મીએ ઉમેદવારી પત્ર ભરવાનો અંતિમ દિવસ છે.તા.15મીએ ઉમેદવારી પત્રોની ચકાસણી થશે અને તા.16મી એ ઉમેદવારીપત્રો પરત ખેંચવાનો અંતિમ દિવસ છે.હવે રાજકીય પક્ષો કયા ઉમેદવારને ટિકીટ આપે છે તેની રાહ જોવાઇ રહી છે.મળતી માહીતી મુજબ જાહેરનામુ પ્રસિધ્ધ થયાના બીજા દિવસે જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં આજે 36 ફોર્મ ઉપડયા હતા.

જયારે તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં આજે કુલ 406 ફોર્મ ઉપડયા હતા જેમાં તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં 4 ફોર્મ ભરાયા હતા જેમાંથી ગારિયાધારના સાંઢખાખરા અને સાતપડા 1-1 ફોર્મ અને ભાવનગર તાલુકામાં નાગધણીબા-1 અનેતળાજા તાલુકાના પાવઠીમાં 1 ફોર્મ ભરાયું હતું આમ એકંદરે તાલુકા પંચાયત માટે આજે બીજા દિવસે કુલ 4 ફોર્મ ભરાયા હતા બે દિવસમાં કુલ 495 ફોર્મ ઉપડયા હતા.

પાટણા જિ.પં.ની બેઠક પર બક્ષીપંચને ટીકીટ આપવાની હિલચાલ
વલભીપુરની પાટણા જિલ્લા પંચાયતની સામાન્ય સીટ ઉપર બક્ષીપંચના ઉમેદવારને ટીકીટ આપવાની હિલચાલથી કોંગ્રેસ કાર્યકરોમાં નારાજગી જોવા મળે છે.સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજયની સંસ્થાઓની ચૂંટણીઓમા નવા રોટેશનમા જે બેઠકો સામાન્ય સ્ત્રી કે બિન અનામત સામાન્ય આવી છે ત્યાં ક્ષત્રિય સમાજના ઉમેદવારની અવગણાના કરી રાજપુત સમાજના ઉમેદવારને ટીકીટ આપવાની હિલચાલ સામે રાજપુત સમાજના અગ્રણી ધમેન્દ્રસિહ ગગુભા ગોહિલ દ્વારા કોંગેસ પક્ષ તેમજ સમાજમાં રજુઆત કરી છે.

ગારિયાધાર તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં 2 ફોર્મ ભરાયા
ગારીયાધાર તાલુકા પંચાયતની 16 બેઠક તેમજ જિલ્લા પંચાયત 2 બેઠકની ચુટણી યોજાશે.જેમાં જિલ્લા પંચાયતની પરવડી બેઠક અનુસુચિત આદિજાતિ અનામત તેમજ વેળાવદર બેઠક અનુસુચિત જાતિબેઠક બંને બેઠક અનામત છે.જેમાં આજે તાલુકા પંચાયત બેઠક પર 2 ઉમેદવાર રાષ્ટ્રવાદી જનચેતના પાર્ટી દ્ધારા ફોર્મ ભરાયા છે.કુલ 46 ફોર્મ ઉપાડ્યા છે.

મહુવા પાલિકા ચૂંટણીમાં બે દિવસમાં 138 ફોર્મ ઉપડી ગયા
મહુવામાં આજ સુધીમાં નગરપાલિકાની 36 સીટ સામે 100 ઉમેદવારી પત્રો, તાલુકા પંચાયતની 34 સીટ સામે 16 ઉમેદવારી પત્રો અને જીલ્લા પંચાયતની 8 સીટ સામે 22 ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ઉપડયા હતા.

