ચુકાદો:શેઢે કચરો સળગાવવા અંગે થયેલ હત્યામાં 4 આરોપીને આજીવન કેદ

ભાવનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • વરતેજ તાબેના થળસર ગામે ચાર વર્ષ પુર્વે ઘટના બનેલી
  • ફરિયાદીના પરિવારજનો રાત્રે ઢાળીયામાં બેઠા હતા તે વખતે ચાર શખ્સોઅે લાકડી પાઇપ વડે હુમલો કરેલ

ભાવનગર પાસેના વરતેજ તાબેના થળસર ગામે અાજથી ચાર વર્ષ પુર્વે કચરો રાત્રે નહિં દિવસે સળગાવવાનુ કહેલ તેવી સામાન્ય બાબતે થયેલી મારમારીમાં ગંભીર ઇજા પામેલ જેમા અેક ઇસમનુ મોત નીપજતા બનાવ હત્યામા પરીણમ્યો હતો.બનાવ અંગેનો વિગતો મુજબ ગત તા.24/1/2017 ના રોજ ફરિયાદી વનરાજસિંહ ફતેસિંહ ગોહિલ તથા તેમના પરિવારજનો રાત્રે ઘરે હતા. ત્યારે તેમના દીકરા મુકેશભાઇને મોબાઇલમા પ્રદિપસિંહ વનરાજસિંહનો ફોન અાવેલ કે તેમની વાડીના શેઢા કોઇઅે સળગાવેલ છે.

તેથી તેમનો દિકરો મુકેશભાઇ તથા કમલેશસિંહ બાઇક લઇને શેઢા કોણે સળગાવ્યા છે તે જોવા માટે ગયા હતા. તે વખતે વાડીના શેઢે નાથુભા કસુભા કચરો સળગાવતો હોય અને તેને રાતના શું કામ સળગાવ્યું તમે દિવસે સળગાવ્યું હોત તો. તેમ કહેતા નાથુભાઅે તેમને જેમ ફાવે તેમ ગાળો દેવા લાગેલા અને બોલાચાલી થયેલ. બાદમા મુકેશભાઇ તથા કમલેશસિંહ ગામમા જતા રહેલ. અને ફરિયાદી તથા તેમના પરિવારજનો બધા ઢાળીયામા બેઠા હતા. તે વખતે નાથુભા કસુભા ગોહિલ તેનો દીકરો અરવિંદસિંહ નાથુભા ગોહિલ, પ્રદિપસિંહ બાબુભા ગોહિલ અને બાબુભા કસુભા ગોહિલ હાથમા લાકડી અને લોખંડનો પાઇપ લઇને અાવેલ.

અને અાડેધડ ફરિયાદી તથા તેમના પરિવારજનોને મારવા લાગતા હનુભા ફતેસિંહ ગોહિલને માથાના ભાગે ગંભીર ઇજા પહોંચતા સારવાર્થે ભાવનગર ખાતેની હોસ્પીટલમા ખસેડાયા હતા.જયા સારવાર દરમ્યાન તેમનુ મૃત્યું નીપજતા બનાવ હત્યામા પરીણમ્યો હતો. જે બનાવ અંગે વનરાજસિંહ ફતેસિંહ ગોહિલે જે તે સમયે ચારેય અારોપીઅો વિરુધ્ધ વરતેજ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી.

બનાવના જે વખતે થળસર ગામે ભારે ચકચાર સાથે ખળભળાટ મચી જવા પામ્યો હતો.જે અંગેનો કેસ ગુરૂવારે ભાવનગરના ચોથા અેડીશ્નલ સેશન્સ જજ ઝેડ.વી.ત્રિવેદીની અદાલતમા ચાલી જતા સરકારી વકીલ ભરતભાઇ વોરાની દલીલો,માૈખીક તથા લેખીત પુરાવાઅો વગેરેને ધ્યાને લઇ અદાલતે ચારેય અારોપીઅોને અાજીવન કેદની સજા ફટકારી હતી. તથા તમામને રુપીયા 5000 નો રોકડ દંડ ફટકાર્યો હતો.

