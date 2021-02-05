તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચૂંટણી:ભાવનગરમાં પાંચમા દિવસે 375 ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ઉપડ્યા, અત્યારે સુધીમાં કુલ 1028 ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ લેવાયા

ભાવનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • આજે કુલ 212 ઉમદેવારોએ પોતની ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવી જ્યારે અત્યારે સુધીમાં કુલ 223 ફોર્મ ભરાયા
  • આવતીકાલે ફોર્મ ભરવાનો છેલ્લો દિવસ

ભાવનગર મહાનગર પાલિકાની ચૂંટણી નું જાહેરનામું બહાર પાડવામાં આવ્યું છે અને ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરવાનો પ્રારંભ થઇ ગયો છે. આજે પાંચમા દિવસે પણ કુલ 375 ઉમેદવારો ચૂંટણી ફોર્મ લઇ ગયા હતા પરંતુ આજે 212 ઉમેદવારે ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતા અને અત્યારે સુધીમાં કુલ 223 ફોર્મ ભરાયા હતા. તેમ ચૂંટણી શાખા જણાવેલ છે. વોર્ડ નં.1થી 3માં કુલ 56, વોર્ડ નં. 4થી 6માં 45, વોર્ડ નં. 7થી 10માં 73 અને વોર્ડ નં. 11થી 13માં 38 ઉમેદવારો પોતાની ઉમદેવારી નોંધાવી ચુક્યા છે.

ભાવનગર મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી જાહેર થઈ હતી જેને લઇ પ્રથમ દિવસે ઉમેદવારો આશરે 85 ફોર્મ લઈ ગયા હતા પરંતુ એક પણ ઉમેદવારે ફોર્મ ભર્યું ન હતું અને આજે બીજા દિવસે પણ 107 ફોર્મ લઈ ગયા હતા ત્રીજા દિવસે 243 ફોર્મ લઈ ગયા હતા જેમાંથી 2 ઉમેદવારો ફોર્મ ભરીને પાછા આપ્યા હતા. જયારે ચોથા દિવસે 218 ફોર્મ લઈ ગયા હતા અને તેમાંથી 9 ઉમેદવારો ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતા અને પાંચમા દિવસે 375 ફોર્મ લઈ ગયા હતા અને તેમાંથી 212 એ ઉમદેવારી નોંધાવી હતી આમ અત્યાર સુધીમાં 1028 ઉમેદવારો ઉપડી ગયા છે. અને કુલ 223 ફોર્મ અત્યારે સુધીમાં ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવી ચુક્યા છે.

ભાવનગર મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી આગામી તા.8મીએ ઉમેદવારીપત્રોની ચકાસણી કરવામાં આવશે, આગામી તા.9મી ઉમેદવારી પત્ર પરત ખેંચવાના અંતિમ દિવસ રહેશે અને 21મીએ મતદાન થશે અને 22મીએ જરૂરી હોય તો પુનઃ મતદાન કરી શકાશે અને 22 મીએ મતગણતરી હાથ ધરાશે અને 26 ફેબ્રુઆરીના ચૂંટણી પ્રક્રિયા પૂર્ણ થશે.

આગામી બે-ત્રણ દિવસમાં તમામ રાજકીય પાર્ટીઓ પોતાના ઉમેદવારોના નામની જાહેરાત કરશે અને ત્યારબાદ ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરવાનો ધમધમાટ શરૂ થશે તેમ જણાઈ રહ્યું છે અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારોમાંથી એક-બે દિવસની અંદર ફોર્મ ભરાશે તેમ ચર્ચાઈ રહ્યું છે. ચૂંટણી જાહેરનામું બહાર પડતા રાજકીય હલચલ શરૂ થઇ ગઇ છે અને રાજકીય પક્ષો ઉમેદવારો ફાઇનલ કરવામાં લાગી ગયા છે. ચૂંટણીના પગલે સરકારી તંત્ર પણ એલર્ટ થઈ ગયું છે અને કામગીરીનો ધમધમાટ શરૂ કર્યો છે.

