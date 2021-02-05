તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવી:ભાવનગરમાં બાબાસાહેબની પ્રતિમાને પૂષ્પાંજલી કરી કોંગ્રેસનાં 21 ઉમેદવારોએ ચૂંટણી ફોર્મ ભર્યા

ભાવનગર43 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • શહેર કોંગ્રેસ કાર્યાલય ખાતે પ્રકાશ વાઘાણી સહિત આગેવાનોએ ઉમેદવારોને માર્ગદર્શન સાથે શુભેચ્છા પાઠવી

ભાવનગર મહાનગરપાલિકાનાં ઉમેદવારોની અલગ અલગ પક્ષો દ્વારા યાદી પ્રસિધ્ધ કરી દેવામાં આવી છે. તેવામાં ઉમેદવારી પત્ર ભરવાની આવતીકાલે છેલ્લી તારીખ છે. ત્યારે કોંગ્રેસપક્ષનાં પ્રથમયાદી પ્રસિધ્ધ કરવામાં આવેલ 21 ઉમેદવારો આજે બાબાસાહેબની પ્રતિમાને પૂષ્પાંજલી કરી 21 ઉમેદવારોએ પોતાનાં ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભર્યા હતા.

ભાવનગર મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીનાં ફોર્મ ભરવાની આવતીકાલે છેલ્લો દિવસ છે. ત્યારે કોંગ્રેસનાં કાર્યાલય ખાતે 21 જેટલા ઉમેદવારોનાં ફોર્મની સંપૂર્ણ ચકાસણી કરવામાં આવી હતી. કોંગ્રેસ કાર્યાલય ખાતે રાજકીય પક્ષોનાં જમાવડા સાથે એકવીસ ઉમેદવારોએ પોતેાનાં ફોર્મ ભરવાની પ્રક્રિયા પૂર્ણ કરી હતી.

કોંગ્રેસ કાર્યાલય ખાતેની 21 ઉમેદવારો પોતપોતાનાં ફાર્મ સબમીટ કર્યા હતા.

જેમાં રહીમભાઈ કુરેશી, હિમ્મતભાઈ મેણીયા, જસુબેન બારૈયા, શબાનાબેન ખોખર, ભરતભાઈ બુધેલીયા, જિતેન્દ્રભાઈ સોલંકી, પ્રિયંકાબેન ચંદાણી, રાજેશભાઈ જોશી,પારૂલબેન ત્રિવેદી, પ્રવિણભાઈ મહેતા, કૌશીકભાઈ ચાંદલીયા, ચેતનભાઈ ધાનાણી, જયદિપસિંહ ગોહિલ, મહેશભાઈ થોલા, રમેશભાઈ જેટાણી, મંજુલાબેન પંડ્યા, જીગીશાબેન ઓઝા, નૃપેશભાઈ જાેશી, હિનાબેન ભટ્ટ, આશિતભાઈ સોમાણી, વિભાબેન ભટ્ટ વાઝતે ગાઝતે નિકળ્યા હતા. અને ડો.બાબા સાહેબ આંબેડકરની પ્રતિમાને પૂષ્પાજલી અર્પણ કરી બાબાસાહેબનાં આર્શિવાદ સાથે પોતાની ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવી દિધી હતી.

