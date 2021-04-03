તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ક્યાંથી વાંચે ગુજરાત:શાળાઓમાં ગ્રંથપાલની 1,600 જગ્યાઓ ખાલી, વાંચે ગુજરાત અભિયાન સફળ કરવું હોય તો ભરતી જરૂરી

ભાવનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • છેલ્લા 24 વર્ષથી ગ્રંથપાલની ખાલી થયેલી જગ્યા પર નવી ભરતી થઈ નથી

ગુજરાત રાજ્ય સરકારે નરેન્દ્ર મોદી મુખ્યમંત્રી હતા ત્યારે વાંચે ગુજરાત અભિયાન જોરશોરથી શરૂ કર્યું હતું અને તેમાં રાજ્યની તમામ માધ્યમિક અને ઉચ્ચતર માધ્યમિક શાળાઓએ રસપૂર્વક ભાગ લીધો અને દુનિયાએ તેની નોંધ લીધી હતી. પરંતુ હવે સ્થિતિ એ છે કે રાજ્યની માધ્યમિક અને ઉચ્ચત્તર માધ્યમિક શાળાઓમાં લાઈબ્રેરીયનની 1600 જગ્યાઓ ખાલી છે. વાંચે ગુજરાત અભિયાન સફળ કરવું હોય તો આ જગ્યાઓ ભરવી એ પ્રથમ શરત છે.

ગુજરાત રાજ્ય ઉચ્ચતર માધ્યમિક શિક્ષક સંઘ દ્વારા શિક્ષણ મંત્રી સમક્ષ કરાયેલી રજૂઆતમાં પ્રમુખ ભરતભાઇ પટેલે જણાવ્યું છે કે 1977માં ગ્રંથપાલની જગ્યાઓની મંજૂરી ગુજરાત સરકાર દ્વારા આપવામાં આવી હતી અને તે મુજબ 31 ડીસેમ્બર, 1995 સુધી જગ્યાની ભરતી યોગ્ય રીતે કરવામાં આવતી હતી. પરંતુ પહેલી જાન્યુઆરી, 1996 પછી ગ્રંથપાલની જગ્યા ઉપર અવસાન પામેલા અથવા નિવૃત્ત થયેલા ગ્રંથપાલની જગ્યાઓની નવી ભરતી થઈ નથી જે જગ્યાઓ સમગ્ર રાજ્યમાં 400 જેટલી છે

આ જગ્યાઓ નું મહેકમ મંજૂર થયું છે અને તે મુજબ ભરતી થવી જોઈએ. આ 400 જગ્યા ઉપરાંત જે નવી શાળાઓ મંજુર થઇ છે તેમાં લાઇબ્રેરિયનની કુલ મળીને 1600 જગ્યાઓ ખાલી છે. જો વાંચે ગુજરાત અભિયાન સફળ કરવું હોય તો તત્કાલ આ 1,600 જગ્યાઓ ભરવા ગુજરાત રાજ્ય શાળા સંચાલક મહામંડળના પ્રમુખ ભાસ્કરભાઈ પટેલે પણ રજૂઆત કરી છે. આથી ખાલી પડેલી જગ્યા તેમજ નવી બનેલી ગ્રાન્ટેડ માધ્યમિક અને ઉચ્ચતર માધ્યમિક શાળાઓમાં મહેકમ મંજૂર થયું તે મુજબ ગ્રંથપાલની તત્કાલ ભરતી કરવા રજૂઆત કરાઈ છે.

