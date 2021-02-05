તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

હાલાકી:મહુવા યાર્ડમાં વિવાદ સર્જાતા હરરાજી અચોકકસ મુદત માટે બંધ

મહુવા41 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર
  • વેચાણ માટે લાલ ડુંગળી ખરીદનાર વેપારીઓ સાથે
  • વિવાદના કારણે 60 થી 70 હજાર થેલાની હરરાજી ન થઇ રૂપિયા પાંચ હજારના દંડની નોટીસો અપાતા ખેડૂતોમાં રોષ

મહુવા માર્કેટીંગ યાર્ડમાં વેચાણ માટે લાલ ડુંગળી ખરીદનાર વેપારીઓ સાથે થયેલ વિવાદના કારણે આજે 20 હજાર થેલા વેચાયા બાદ હરરાજી બંધ રહી હતી.લાલ ડુંગળી ખરીદનાર વેપારીઓએ ડુંગળી ખરીદી બીજા વેપારી સાથે ભાગ પાડતા હોવાનું યાર્ડના ધ્યાનમાં આવતા યાર્ડે રૂ.5 હજારના દંડની નોટીસ પકડાવતા હરરાજીનું કામકાજ ખોરંભે પડેલ.આજે લાલ ડુંગળીના માત્ર 20 હજાર થેલાની હરરાજી થવા પામેલ. 60 થી 70 હજાર થેલા હરરાજી વગરના રહી જવા પામેલ છે. વેપારીઓ કહે છે કે, ગાડીમાં ઘટની ડુંગળી બીજા વેપારી પાસે લીધેલી છે ખરીદેલ ડુંગળીનો ભાગ પાડવામાં આવેલ નથી. આથી અમો દંડ ભરવા તૈયાર નથી.

માર્કેટ યાર્ડના સેક્રેટરી વી.પી. પાંચાણીએ પણ લાલ કાંદા લાવતા ખેડુતો અને કમીશન એજન્ટોને જાહેર જાણ કરેલ છે કે, લાલ કાંદાની આવકને પ્રવેશ આપવાની જાહેરાત કરી હતી પરંતુ ખરીદનાર વેપારીઓ સાથે થયેલ વિવાદના કારણે હરરાજી અચોક્કસ મુદત માટે બંધ રહેનાર હોય નવી જાહેરાત કરવામાં નહી આવે ત્યા સુધી લાલ કાંદાની આવકને પ્રવેશ મળશે નહી. આ જાહેરાત થતા ખેડુતોમાં પણ રોષ ઉભો થયો હતો અને યાર્ડના ડેલાની આગળ ચક્કાજામ કરી દીધુ હતુ જેથી કરીને ખરીદાયેલ માલ પણ બહાર ન જઇ શકે.

યાર્ડના પદાધિકારીઓની મિંટીગમાં હરરાજી અને આવક બન્નેનો નિર્ણય લેવામાં આવેલ. ખરીદનાર એસોસીએશનમાં વાટાઘાટાનો દોર શરૂ છે હજુ સુધી કોઇ સમજુતી થઇ હોવાનુ બહાર આવેલ નથી.માર્કેટીંગ યાર્ડે જાહેર કર્યા મુજબ સફેદ ડુંગળીની આવક લેવામાં આવી રહી છે. આ લખાય છે ત્યાં સુધીમાં 60 હજાર થેલાની આવક થઇ ચુકી છે,પરંતુ હરરાજી બંધ હોય ડુંગળીનો ભરાવો થશે. મહુવા યાર્ડમાં પ્રશ્ન ઉભો થતા જીલ્લા રજીસ્ટ્રાર મહુવા દોડી આવ્યા છે અને અધિકારી, પદાધિકારી અને વેપારીઓ સાથે ચર્ચા વિચારણા કરશે. આમ આજે મહુવા યાર્ડમાં ડુંગળી બાબતે વિવાદ સર્જાયો હતો.

