યોગશિબિર:અંકલેશ્વર ખાતે પતંજલી મહિલા યોગ સમિતિ અને ગુજરાત રાજ્ય યોગ બોર્ડ દ્વારા ત્રિદીવસીય નિશુલ્ક યોગ શિબિરનો પ્રારંભ કરાયો

ભરૂચએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • મોટી સંખ્યામાં યોગ પ્રેમીઓ ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યા

અંકલેશ્વરના નવજીવન ગરબા ગ્રાઉન્ડ ખાતે યોગ ગુરૂ બાબા રામદેન અને આચાર્ય બાલકૃષ્ણ લાલજીના સહકારથી મહિલા પતંજલી યોગ સમિતિ તથા ગુજરાત રાજ્ય યોગ બોર્ડના સંયુક્ત ઉપક્રમે આજથી ત્રિદિવસીય નિશુલ્ક યોગ ચિકિત્સા અને ધ્યાન શિબિરનો પ્રારંભ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો.

સરદાર શિબિરનું આયોજન તનુંજા આચાર્ય તથા વિનોદ શર્માના માર્ગદર્શન હેઠળ કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. આજ રોજ શિબિરના ઉદ્ઘાટન પ્રસંગે લઘુ ઉદ્યોગ ભારતીના બળદેવ પ્રજાપતિ શિબિરના મુખ્ય આયોજક હિરલ ઉપાધ્યાય, હેમા પટેલ તથા મોટી સંખ્યામાં યોગ પ્રેમીઓ ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યા હતા.

