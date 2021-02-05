તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વેક્સિનેશન:વેક્સિન ન લેનારા પ્રા. શિક્ષકો પાસે લેખિતમાં કારણ માંગ્યું, શિક્ષણ વિભાગે વેક્સિનેશન માં ભાગ લેનાર અને ન લેનારની યાદી બનાવી

ભરૂચ41 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • બ્લડ પ્રેશર સહિતના દર્દીઓને ડોક્ટરની સલાહથી બાકાત રખાયા

દેશભરમાં ઇમરજન્સી યુઝ માટે વેક્સિનેશનની પ્રક્રિયા શરૂ થઇ ગઇ છે. અગાઉ હેલ્થ વર્કર્સને વેક્સિનેટ કરાયેલાની યાદીમાં ગુજરાત પાછળ રહી ગયુ હતુ જોકે બાદમાં રાજ્ય સરકારે વેક્સિનેશનની પ્રક્રિયા ઝડપી બનાવી સોમવાર સુધીમાં દેશભરમાં ગુજરાત વેક્સિનેટ કરવામાં ત્રીજા નંબરે હતુ. ચુંટણીના જાહેરાત બાદ પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષકોને પણ વેક્સિનેટ કરવાની પ્રક્રિયા હાથ ધરાઇ હતી.

પરંતુ ઓછી જાગૃતતાને કારણે કેટલા કર્મચારીઓ વેક્સિન લેવામાં આનાકાની કરી રહ્યા છે. ભરૂચના 9 તાલુકાઓમાં શિક્ષકોને વેક્સિનેટ કરાયા હતા. અને વેક્સિન ન લેનારા શિક્ષકો પાસે વેક્સિન ન લેવાનું લેખિતમાં કારણ માંગ્યુ હતુ. ઉપરાંત હાજર ડોક્ટરની સલાહથી બ્લડપ્રેસર સહિતના રોગોના દર્દીઓએ વેક્સિન લીધી ન હતી.

ભરૂચ જિલ્લા પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષણ વિભાગે વેક્સિનેશનમાં ભાગ લેનારા અને ન લેનારા શિક્ષકોની યાદી બનાવી છે. જોકે રાજ્ય સરકાર દ્વારા કોઇ પણ વ્યક્તિને વેક્સિન લેવી ફરજિયાત નથી ઉપરાંત કોઇ દબાણ કરવામાં આવતુ ન હોવાની જાહેરાતો કરાઇ હતી. પરંતુ ટાર્ગેટ પૂર્ણ કરવા માટે અધિકારીઓ કર્મચારીઓ પર દબાણ કરતા હોવાની ચર્ચા જાગી છે.

