તૈયારી:ઓવૈસીની રાજ્યની પ્રથમ સભા 7 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ ભરૂચમાં યોજાશે

ભરૂચએક કલાક પહેલા
  • વાલિયા, ઝઘડિયા,નેત્રંગ બાદ અન્ય તા. પં.માં પ્રવેશવા BTPનું ગઠબંધન
  • મનુબર ચોકડી પાસેના ગ્રાઉન્ડ પર મહાસંમેલનની તડામાર તૈયારી

ભરૂચ જિલ્લા થકી અસદુદ્દીન ઓવૈસીએ ગુજરાતના રાજકારણમાં પગલાં પાડ્યાં છે. આગામી 7મી ફેબ્રુઆરીએ ભરૂચમાં મનુબર ચોકડી પાસેના ગ્રાઉન્ડમાં તેમના ગઠબંધનનું પહેલું મહાસંમેલન યોજાશે. જેની સાથે સાથે ઓવૈસી પણ ગુજરાત રાજ્યમાં તેની પહેલી સભા કરશે. ભરૂચની સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીમાં બન્ને પક્ષનું ગઠબંધન પોતાના ઉમેદવારો મેદાનમાં ઉતારશે.સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીના પડઘમ વાગી રહ્યાં છે. જિલ્લામાં ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષ મતદારો પર બાહુલ વર્ચસ્વ ધરાવે છે.

ત્યારે અત્યાર સુધી ત્રીજી પાર્ટી તરીકે રહેતો છોટુ વસાવાનો પક્ષ એટલે કે પહેલાં જેડી(યુ) અને બાદમાં બીટીપી હવે પહેલી પાર્ટી બનવા માટે લડત લડી રહ્યો છે. ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસથી ખફા થયેલાં છોટુ વસાવાએ AIMIM ના અસદુદ્દીન ઓવૈસી સાથે ગઠબંધન કરી ત્રીજો મોરચો તૈયાર કરી રહ્યાં છે. જેના ભાગરૂપે અત્યાર સુધી માત્ર જિલ્લા પંચાયત અને તાલુકા પંચાયતની વાલિયા, ઝઘડિયા તેમજ નેત્રંગ પંચાયતો પર લડતી બીટીપી હવે AIMIMના ગઠબંધન સાથે દરેક તાલુકા તેમજ નગરપાલિકામાં પોતાના ઉમેદવારો ઉતારવાની તૈયારીઓ કરી રહ્યાં છે.

રવિવારે 7મી ફેબ્રુઆરીએ ભરૂચની મનુબર ચોકડી ખાતેના ગ્રાઉન્ડ પર AIMIMના અસદુદ્દીન ઓવૈસી અને બીટીપીના છોટુ વસાવાની ચૂંટણીલક્ષી પ્રથમ મહાસંમેલન યોજાવાનું છે. ત્યારે સુત્રોમાંથી મળતી માહિતી મુજબ આગામી 6 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ અસદુદ્દીન ઓવૈસી સાંજે 6 કલાકે સુરત એરપોર્ટ ખાતે આવશે. સુરતમાં રાત્રી રોકાણ કર્યાં બાદ 7મીએ સવારે 11 કલાકે ભરૂચમાં મહાસંમેલનમાં ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યાં બાદ ત્યાંથી અમદાવાદ જવા રવાના થશે. અને અમદાવાદમાં પણ રિવરફ્રન્ટ ખાતે સાંજે 6 વાગ્યે સભા કરી ત્યાંથી હૈદરાબાદ જવા રવાના થશે.

મુસ્લિમ મતોનું ધ્રુવીકરણ, કોંગ્રેસને નુકસાન, ભાજપને ફાયદાની શક્યતા
ભરૂચ જિલ્લામાં ભરૂચ, જંબુસર, આમોદ અને વાગરા તાલુકામાં મુસ્લિમ સમુદાયની વસ્તી વધુ છે. ત્યારે AIMIMના ઓવૈસી બીટીપી સાથે ગઠબંધનમાં જિલ્લા પંચાયત તેમજ તમામ 9 તાલુકા પંચાયતો અને 4 નગરપાલિકામાં પોતાના ઉમેદવારો નિયુક્ત કરશે. તો મુસ્લિમ મતોનું ધ્રુવિકરણ થાય ઉપરાંત તેના કારણે કોંગ્રેસને નુકશાન થાય અને ભાજપને તેઓ ફાયદો મળે તેવી સંભાવનાઓ રાજકિયક વિશ્લેષકોએ વ્યક્ત કરી છે.

