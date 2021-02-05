તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અસંતોષ ખાળવા નવી રણનીતિ:કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારોએ મેન્ડેટ મળે એ પહેલા જ ઉમેદવારીપત્રો ભરવાનું શરૂ કર્યું

ભરૂચએક કલાક પહેલા
  • પૂર્વ નગરસેવકે જહાંગીર પઠાણે ઉમેદવારી પત્ર ભર્યું

ભરૂચ નગર સેવા સદનની ચૂંટણીમાં કોંગ્રેસનાં ઉમેદવારોએ મેન્ડેટ મળે એ પૂર્વે જ ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભરવાનું શરૂ કરી દીધું છે ત્યારે નામોની જાહેરાત બાદ પક્ષમાં થતો આંતરિક અસંતોષ ખાળવા કોંગ્રેસે નવી રણનીતિ અપનાવી હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે.

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની સંસ્થાઓની ચૂંટણીના ધમધમાટ વચ્ચે ભાજપે ઉમેદવારોની યાદી જાહેર કરી છે જો કે કોંગ્રેસ હજુ સુધી ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર કરી શકી નથી. ગતરોજ અંકલેશ્વર નગર પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં પૂર્વ નગરસેવકે જહાંગીર પઠાણે ઉમેદવારી પત્ર ભર્યા બાદ આજે ભરૂચ નગર સેવા સદનની ચૂંટણીમાં પણ મેન્ડેટ મળે એ પૂર્વે જ ઉમેદવારોએ ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભરી દીધા હતા.

વોર્ડ નંબર સાતમાથી કોંગ્રેસનાં દિનેશ અડવાણી અને તેમની પેનલે ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભર્યા હતા અને જીતના દાવા કર્યા હતા. કોંગ્રેસે તેમના ઉમેદવારોની યાદી જાહેર કરવાના સ્થાને જે તે ઉમેદવારોને જાણ કરી ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભરાવવાની રણનીતિ અપનાવી હોવાનું જાણવા મળી રહ્યું છે.

યાદી જાહેર કર્યા બાદ પક્ષમાં ઉભોટ થતો અસંતોષ ડામવા કોંગ્રેસનાં આગેવાનો ફોર્મ ભરવાના અંતિમ દિવસે પક્ષનો મેન્ડેટ ચૂંટણી શાખામાં જમા કરાવી દેશે એવું સૂત્રોનું કહેવું છે ત્યારે મોવડી મંડળ કોંગ્રેસમાં થતો કકળાટ ક્યાં સુધી ડામવામાં સફળ થાય છે એ જોવું રહ્યું.

