દુર્ઘટના ટળી:ભરૂચના વાલીયાના નલધરી ગામમાં વીજ કરંટથી મરતી ગાય 20 લોકોના જીવ બચાવી ગઇ

ભરૂચ30 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • ગઇકાલે ત્રણ ગાયોને લાગ્યો હતો કરંટ
  • ગાયને તરફડીયાં મારતી જોઇ ચાલકે ટ્રેકટર અટકાવ્યું

ભરૂચ જિલ્લાના વાલિયા તાલુકાના નલધરી ગામની સીમમાં બંધ પડેલ પેટ્રોફીલ્સ કંપની નજીક વીજ કંપની લાપરવાહીના પગલે ગઇકાલે ત્રણ ગાયોને વીજ કરંટ લાગતા એક ગાયનું ઘટનાસ્થળે જ કરુણ મોત નીપજયું હતું. પાછળ આવતા ટ્રેકટરમાં બેઠેલા લોકોએ ગાયને તરફડી માંરતાં જોઇ ટ્રેકટર રોકી દેતાં તેમાં બેઠાલા લોકોના જીવ બચ્યાં હતા.

દક્ષિણ ગુજરાત વીજ કંપની લિમિટેડ ની લાપરવાહીના કારણે ભરૂચના વાલીયાના નલધરી ગામની સીમમાં જીવતા વીજવાયરો તૂટી પડ્યા હતા અને વાયરમાં વીજ પ્રવાહ ચાલુ રહેતા ત્યાંથી પસાર થતી ત્રણ ગાયોને વીજ કરંટ લાગતા ત્રણ પૈકી એક ગાય માતાનું ઘટનાસ્થળે જ કરુણ મોત નીપજયું હતું. આ ઘટના અહીં અટકતી નથી આ ઘટના બાદ પાછળથી એક ટ્રેક્ટર 20થી 25 જેટલા મજૂરોને ભરીને આવી રહ્યું હતું, ટ્રેકટરના ચાલકે ગૌમાતાને કરંટ લાગ્યા બાદ તરફડી રહી હતી તે જોતા તરત જ ટ્રેક્ટરને બ્રેક મારી દીધી હતી અને ટ્રેક્ટરને અટકાવ્યું હતું.

આ ટ્રેક્ટરમાં 20 થી 25 મજૂરો સવાર હતા, કલ્પના કરો કે જો આ ટ્રેક્ટર પણ જીવતા વીજ વાયરને અડકી ગયું હોત તો મોટી કરુણાંતિકા સર્જાઇ હોત. આ અંગે પશુપાલક લાલાભાઇ ભરવાડે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, ગાયને કરંટ લાગ્યો અને તે મૃત્યુ પામી બાદ પાછળથી એક ટ્રેક્ટર આવી રહ્યું હતું જેમાં 20થી 25 મજૂરો સવાર હતા તેના ચાલકે ગાયના મૃતદેહને જોતા બ્રેક મારી દીધી અને મોટી દુર્ઘટના ટળી હતી.

બનાવ અંગે સ્થાનિક રહીશો એકત્રિત થઈ ગયા હતા અને ઊહાપોહ કરતાં વીજ કંપનીના અધિકારીઓ સ્થળ પર દોડી આવ્યા હતા અને વીજ પુરવઠો બંધ કરાવ્યો હતો. વીજ કરંટથી ગાયનું મોત થતા પશુપાલકે વીજ કંપનીની લાપરવાહીના કારણે ગાયનું મોત થયું હોવાના આક્ષેપ કર્યા છે અને યોગ્ય વળતરની માગણી કરી છે તો બીજી તરફ ગૌમાતા એ તો પોતાનો જીવ ગુમાવ્યો પરંતુ મૃત્યુ બાદ પણ 20 વ્યક્તિઓના જીવ બચાવ્યાં હતા.

