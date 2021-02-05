તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મહિલા દિન વિશેષ:ભરૂચમાં સેવા માટે અનેક સંસ્થાઓનો પાયો નાખનારા પુષ્પાબેન પટેલ, જીવનના 99 વર્ષ બાદ પણ સેવા માટે રહે છે તત્પર

ભરૂચ17 મિનિટ પહેલા
99 વર્ષની ઉંમરે લોકોની સેવા માટે તત્પર
  • 98 વર્ષની ઉમરે પેરાગ્લાઈડીંગ કર્યું
  • આજે 99 વર્ષની ઉમરે પણ જાતે કાર ચલાવે છે

પુષ્પાબેન પટેલ. ભરૂચમાં કોઈક જ વ્યકિત એવો હશે કે જે આ નામથી અપરિચિત હોય....પોતાનું આખુ જીવન લોકોની સેવા માટે ખર્ચી નાખનારા પુષ્પાબેન સતાયુની નજીક પહોંચ્યા હોવા છતા લોકોની સેવા કરતા થાક નથી અનુભવી રહ્યા.

અનેક સાામાજિક સંસ્થામાં સક્રિય
ભરૂચની રૂંગટા વિદ્યાલય હોય કે સંસ્કાર વિદ્યાધામ, માનસિક દિવ્યાંગ બાળકોની 'કલરવ' હોય કે મૂક બધિરની 'ધ્વનિ', અંધજનોની સંસ્થા હોય કે નર્મદા મહિલા ઔદ્યોગિક મંડળી, ઇનરવ્હીલ ક્લબ હોય કે રોટરી કલબ, નવું બનેલું સ્પોર્ટસ કોમ્પ્લેક્ષ હોય કે મહિલા નાગરિક સહકારી બેન્ક, આ બધી સંસ્થાઓમાં પ્રાણતત્વ એટલે કે પુષ્પાબહેન પટેલ. જ્યારે બધી સહકારી બેન્ક ફડચામાં જઈ રહી હતી, ત્યારે ભરૂચની મહિલા બેન્કે પુષ્પાબહેનની રાહબરીમાં રાષ્ટ્ર્રીય કક્ષાએ શ્રેષ્ઠ બેન્કનું પારિતોષિક મેળવેલું.

મહિલાઓના વિકાસ માટે સતત પ્રયત્નશીલ
મહિલાઓના વિકાસ માટે સતત પ્રયત્નશીલ

99 વર્ષે યુવાઓને પણ શરમાવે તેવી સ્ફૂર્તિ
તેજ ચાલ, સામેવાળાને બરોબર પારખી લે તેવી નજર, માથે લહેરાતા સફેદ બૌયકટ વાળ, ખાદીની ગુજરાતી શૈલીએ પહેરેલી સાડી, મોટેભાગે સફેદ, પણ ક્યારેક રંગીન પણ હોય. અરે મૂડ આવે તો લાંબા કૂર્તા સાથે લોંગ સ્કર્ટ પણ પહેરી લે. ફેશન શોમાં ફ્રોક પહેરીને યુરોપીયન બાનુના રૂપમાં કેટવોક પણ કરે ! અને હાઈવે પર કાર ચલાવે તો ભલભલા જુવાનિયાને પાછળ રાખી દે તેવી તેજ ગતિ હોય !

સેવા માટે ભરૂચમાં અનેક સંસ્થાઓની સ્થાપના કરી
સેવા માટે ભરૂચમાં અનેક સંસ્થાઓની સ્થાપના કરી

માતા મણિબા અને પિતા ચુનીભાઈના પાંચ સંતાનોમાં સહુથી મોટા પુષ્પાબહેનને એ જમાનામાં તમામ પ્રકારની સ્વતંત્રતા મળેલી. વાંચનનો શોખ હોવાથી પિતાએ ઘરમાં લાયબ્રેરી કરી આપેલી. જમાનો ગાંધી પ્રભાવનો અને પુષ્પાબહેન તે રંગે રંગાયા. આંદોલનમાં જોડાયા. કોલેજનો અભ્યાસ છોડીને સેવાદળમાં સક્રિય બન્યા. સ્વતંત્રતા પછી પંડિત નહેરુને હાથે સેવાદળના ઉત્તમ લીડરનો એવોર્ડ મેળવ્યો. ૧૮મે વર્ષે કાર ચલાવવાનું લાયસન્સ લીધેલું. તો આજે સોમે વર્ષે પણ સ્ટીયરીંગ છૂટ્યું નથી !

કામ કરતી વખતે લાંબા વાળ અવરોધરૂપ લાગતા, પિતાએ કાતર મુકવાનું કહ્યું. ખરેખર કાતર મૂકી. પછી કદી વાળ વધવા ન દીધા. સ્વતંત્રતા પછી ભરૂચ સ્થાયી થયા. મેડમ મોન્ટેસરીની મુલાકાતે એમને બાળ શિક્ષણ તરફ વળવા પ્રેર્યા. તો બીજી તરફ આર્થિક રીતે પગભર થવા પેટ્રોલ, કેરોસિન, ડીઝલ ગેસની એજન્સી લીધી. સ્ત્રીઓને પગભર થવા મહિલા સંસ્થાઓ ઉભી કરી. ભારત-ચીન, ભારત-પાકિસ્તાન યુદ્ધ દરમિયાન યુવાન બહેનોને શારીરિક સુરક્ષા માટેની તાલીમ આપી. અપંગ વ્યકિતઓના સંસારી જીવનની ચિંતા કરીને યોગ્ય પાત્ર મળે એ માટે 'પવિત્ર બંધન' સંસ્થા ઉભી કરી. જે દર વર્ષે સંમેલન યોજીને યોગ્ય પાત્ર શોધવામાં સહાયરૂપ થાય છે. અને લગ્નમાં પણ આર્થિક મદદ કરે છે.

98 વર્ષની ઉંમરે પેરા ગ્લાઈડીંગ કરતા પુષ્પાબેન
98 વર્ષની ઉંમરે પેરા ગ્લાઈડીંગ કરતા પુષ્પાબેન

એમના ઘરનું નામ આનંદી. ત્રીજી પેઢી માટે નીનીમાસી કે નીનીફોઈ. ખરેખર આનંદી. એકવાર પૂછેલું કે 'તમારી પ્રસન્નતા અને ઉર્જાનું રહસ્ય શું ? ' જવાબ મળ્યો 'ગમતું કામ કરવું, અને ન ગમતું કરવું પડે તો એને ગમાડી લેવું. ' પ્રવાસના શોખીન. દુનિયાભરમાં ફર્યા છે. બે વર્ષ પહેલા સાપુતારા ૯૮ મે વર્ષે પેરાગ્લાઈડિંગ કર્યું. જેના શરીફા વીજળીવાળા, આચાર્ય ઉપાસના શર્મા અને પ્રધ્યાપિકા મીનલ દવે સાક્ષી છે ! ચાંદની રાતોમાં લોંગ ડ્રાઈવ પર જવું. વરસતા વરસાદમાં ભીંજાવું અને ગરમાગરમ ભજીયા ખાવા આજે પણ ગમે છે !

21મી માર્ચે 100મું વર્ષ બેસશે
21મી માર્ચે પુષ્પાબેન જીવનના 100માં વર્ષમાં પ્રવેશ કરશે. તેઓએ 100માં જન્મદિવસે સાથે આઈસક્રીમ ખાવાનું પોતાના સ્વજનોને વચન પણ આપેલું છે. 21મી માર્ચે આયુષ્યના એકસોમાં વર્ષમાં પ્રવેશનાર પુષ્પા પટેલ ભરૂચ પંથકમાં 'પુષ્પાબહેન'ના વ્હાલસોયા નામે જાણીતા છે.

દુબઈના વિઝા ના મળ્યા તો બીજા વર્ષે અમેરિકાનો પ્રવાસ કર્યો
ઘટના પાંચેક વર્ષ પહેલાની છે. ભરૂચના સિનિયર સિટિઝન્સ ગ્રુપના કેટલાક સભ્યોએ દુબઈ પ્રવાસનું આયોજન કરેલું. બધાને વિઝા મળવાનો વિશ્વાસ હોવાથી આયોજકોએ દરેકને ઉપડવાની તારીખે મુંબઈ પહોંચી જવાની સૂચના આપેલી. છેક છેલ્લી ક્ષણે આયોજકે દિલગીરી વ્યક્ત કરી કે ગૃપના સહુથી સિનિયર સભ્યના નામ આગળ 'કુમારી' લાગ્યું હોવાથી દુબઈના નિયમ મુજબ કુંવારી કન્યાને વિઝા મળી શકશે નહિ. અને એ સિનિયર સભ્ય ૯૫ વર્ષની વયના કુમારી પુષ્પા પટેલ 'ચાલો દુબઈનો શેખ બચી ગયો !' એમ હળવાશથી બોલીને ઘેર પાછા ફર્યા ! આગલે જ વર્ષે એ અલાસ્કાની કઠિન સફર કરી આવેલા !

આવા જીંદાદિલ, નિખાલસ અને નીડર વ્યક્તિત્વ ધરાવતા અને જીવનની સેન્ચુરી નજીક પહોંચેલા કુમારી પુષ્પાબહેન પટેલને આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મહિલા દિને દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર તરફથી શત શત નમન ....શતમ જીવ શરદ:

