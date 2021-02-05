તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Bharuch LCB Police Set Up A Watch Near Netrang Char Rasta And Seized Rs 16.53 Lakh, Including Rs 1.36 Lakh Worth Of Foreign Liquor.

કાર્યવાહી:ભરુચ LCB પોલીસે નેત્રંગ ચાર રસ્તા નજીક વોચ ગોઠવી 1.36 લાખના વિદેશી દારૂ સહિત 16.53 લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ કબ્જે કર્યો

ભરૂચએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ઝઘડીયાના ઊચેડિયા ગામના બુટલેગર નવીન પટેલ અને જૂના કાસિયાનો બુટલેગર કલ્પેશ પટેલ ઝડપાયો

ભરુચ એલ.સી.બી પોલીસે નેત્રંગ ગામના ચાર રસ્તા પાસેથી નંબર પ્લેટ વગરની કારમાંથી વિદેશી દારૂનો જથ્થો અને બે ફોન તેમજ રોકડા છ હજાર મળી કુલ 16.53 લાખથી વધુના મુદ્દામાલ સાથે ઝઘડીયા-અંકલેશ્વરના જૂના કાસિયાના બે બુટલેગરને ઝડપી પાડ્યા હતા.

ઝઘડીયા તાલુકાના ઊચેડિયા ગામનો કુખ્યાત બુટલેગર નવીન ઉર્ફે રણછોડ પટેલ કિયા સેલટોસ ફોર વ્હીલ કારમાં મોટાપાયે વિદેશી દારૂનો જથ્થો ભરી ડેડીયાપાડા તરફથી નેત્રંગ આવી રહ્યો છે એવી બાતમીના આધારે ભરુચ લોકલ ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચની ટીમ નેત્રંગ ચાર રસ્તા નજીક વોચ ગોઠવી ઊભો હતી. તે દરમિયાન કાર આવતા પોલીસે તેને કોર્ડન કરી અટકાવી હતી અને કારમાં તપાસ કરતાં તેમાંથી વિદેશી દારૂનો મોટો જથ્થો મળી આવ્યો હતો.

પોલીસે 1.36 લાખનો વિદેશી દારૂ, બે મોબાઈલ ફોન અને રોકડા છ હજાર તેમજ 15 લાખની કાર મળી કુલ 16.53 લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ કબ્જે કર્યો હતો. પોલીસે ઝઘડીયાના ઊચેડિયા ગામના બુટલેગર કુખ્યાત બુટલેગર નવીન પટેલ અને જૂના કાસિયાના બુટલેગર કલ્પેશ પટેલની ધરપકડ કરી બંને વિરુધ્ધ પ્રોહિબિશન એક્ટ અંગેનો ગુનો નોંધી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

