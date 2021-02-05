તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અફરા તફરી:ભરૂચના અંકલેશ્વરની પ્રતિન ચોકડી વિસ્તારમાં અડધી રાતે ડિ.પીમાં આગ ફાટી નીકળતાં દોડધામ

ભરૂચ23 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ફાટર વિભાગની ટીમે પાણીનો મારી ચલાવી આગ પર કાબુ મેળવ્યો

અંકલેશ્વર સહેર્ણ પ્રતિન ચોકડી વિસ્તારમાં દક્ષિણ ગુજરાત વીજ નિગમ દ્વારા ઇલેક્ટ્રિક ડીસ્ટ્રીબ્યુશન પેનલ મુકવામાં આવી છે. જેમાં ગુરુવારે રાત્રે એકએક આગ ફાટી નીકળતા દોડધામ મચી જવા પામી હતી.

પ્રતિન ચોકડી વિસ્તાર લોકોની આવન જાવન અને ટ્રાફિકની ભરમારથી હરહમેશ ધબકતો વિસ્તાર છે. ત્યારે એકએક લાગેલી આગના પગલે એક તબ્બકે અફરાતફરીનો માહોલ સર્જાયો હતો. બનાવ અંગે વીજ નિગમને જાણ કરતા અધિકારીઓએ વીજ પુરવઠો બંધ કર્યો .

આગ અંગેની જાણ ફાયર વિભાગને કરતા તાત્કાલિક ફાટર વિભાગની ટીમે ઘટના સ્થળ પર પહોંચી પાણીનો મારી ચલાવી આગ પર કાબુ મેળવ્યો હતો. જોકે, સદનશીબે કોઈ જાનહાની થઇ ન હતી.

