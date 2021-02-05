તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ફોર્મ ભરવા ભીડ:ભરૂચ જિલ્લાની સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની સંસ્થાની ચૂંટણીઓ માટે આજે ઉમેદવારી પત્ર ભરવાની પ્રક્રિયા પુરજોશમાં

ભરૂચએક કલાક પહેલા
  • નગરપાલિકા, જિલ્લા પંચાયત તથા તાલુકા પંચાયત માટે ઉમેદવારોની ફોર્મ ભરવા ભીડ
  • શનિવારે ફોર્મ ભરવાનો અંતિમ દિવસ

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીને લઇને જિલ્લામાં રાજકીય માહોલ ગરમાયો છે. જિલ્લા પંચાયત, નગરપાલિકા અને તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણી માટે ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરવાની શરૂઆત થઇ ગઇ છે. ભરૂચમાં ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવવા માટે આજરોજ ઉમેદવારોની ભારે ભીડ જોવા મળી હતી. શનિવારે ઉમેદવારી પત્ર ભરવાનો અંતિમ દિવસ હોઈ આજે મોટા ભાગના ઉમેદવારોએ ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવી દીધી હતી.

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણી માટે ભાજપા દ્વારા ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર કરી દેવાયા હતા જ્યારે કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા લાંબા સમય સુધી સસ્પેન્સ રાખવામાં આવ્યું છે. શનિવારે ઉમેદવારી પત્ર ભરવાની અંતિમ તારીખ હોઈ આજે આગલા દિવસે ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભરવા ભીડ લગાવી હતી.

ભરૂચ, અંકલેશ્વર, જંબુસર, વાલિયા સહિતના તમામ સ્થળોએ ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભરવા ઉમેદવારો પોતાના સમર્થકો સાથે પહોંચ્યા હતા. કોરોનાની ગાઈડ લાઇન મુજબ ઉમેદવારોએ ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભર્યા હતા. ભરૂચ ખાતે જિલ્લા પ્રમુખ મારુતિસિંહ અટોદરિયા તથા ધારાસભ્ય દુષ્યંત પટેલ પણ ઉમેદવારો સાથે ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યા હતા.

