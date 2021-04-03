તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણી:કોંગ્રેસના નિરીક્ષકો સામે કોઈ દાવેદાર આવ્યાં નહીં બંધ બારણે બેઠકમાં 80 ટકા ઉમેદવાર નક્કી કર્યાં

ભરૂચએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર
  • ભરૂચ શહેર કોંગ્રેસમાં ઉમેદવારીમાં જુથબંધીથી કોકડું ગુંચવાયું
  • પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીના ઉમેદવારોની ટિકિટ માટે આંતરિક ખેંચતાણ

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીમાં ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગી માટે પક્ષો દ્વારા સેન્સ લેવાની પ્રક્રિયા હાથ ધરાઇ છે. ભાજપ દ્વારા એક તરફ જિલ્લા પંચાયત, તાલુકા પંચાયત અને નગરપાલિકાના ઉમેદવારોની સેન્સની પ્રક્રિયા પુર્ણ કરી દીધી છે. જોકે, કોંગ્રેસમાં હજી પણ જુથબંધીના કોકડા વચ્ચે સેન્સ લેવાની પ્રક્રિયા અટવાઇ હતી. કોંગ્રેસ સમિતિના નિરિક્ષકોએ પાર્ટીમાં સભ્યોનો વિવાદ ડામવા પાલિકા વિસ્તારના વિક્કી સોખી અને હરીશ પરમારના બે જૂથો સાથે બંધ બારણે બેઠક કરી પાલિકાની 80 ટકા બેઠકો માટેના ઉમેદવારો નક્કી કરી દીધાં છે.

રૂચ શહેર જિલ્લામાં ચૂંટણીનો માહોલ જામ્યો છે. એક તરફ અન્ય પક્ષના ઉમેદવારોને પોતાના પક્ષમાં ખેંચવાના પ્રયાસો ચાલી રહ્યાં છે. ત્યારે પક્ષના નિતી-નિયમોના કારણે કેટલાંક કાર્યકરો પક્ષ પલટો કરી રહ્યાં છે. જોકે, આવા સંજોગોમાં ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીમાં પોતાના ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગી કરવા સેન્સ લેવાની પ્રક્રિયા શરૂ કરાઇ છે. જેમાં ભાજપ દ્વારા ઉમેદવારોના સેન્સ લઇ તેમના ફોર્મ પ્રદેશમાં મોકલી આપ્યાં છે. જ્યારે કોંગ્રેસમાં આંતરિક જૂથબંધીના કારણે સેન્સ લેવા નિરીક્ષકો આવ્યા પરંતુ તેમની સામે એક પણ ઉમેદવાર સેન્સ આપવા ફરક્યો ન હતો.

નિરિક્ષકોએ ઉમેદવારોને બોલાવતાં જૂથના આગેવાનોની તાકીદના કારણે કોઈ ઉમેદવાર સેન્સ આપવા નહીં આવતાં કોકડું ગુંચવાયું હતું. જેના પગલે ભરૂચ કોંગ્રેસ સમિતીના નિરીક્ષકોએ બન્ને જૂથના અગ્રણી વિક્કી સોખી અને હરીશ પરમાર સાથે કોંગ્રેસ સમિતી ખાતે બંધ બારણે બેઠક કરી હતી. જેમાં હરીશ પરમાર સાથે 4 કોંગી જુના જોગીઓ અને વિક્કી સોખી સાથે 2 કોંગ્રેસી આગેવાનોએ બેઠકમાં ભાગ લીધો હતો.જેમાં બન્ને પક્ષની રજૂઆતોને સાંભળીને બંનેય ગ્રુપના માનીતા ઉમેદવારના સેન્સ લીધાં વિના 80 ટકા બેઠકો માટેના ઉમેદવારો નક્કી કરી દેવાયાં હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે.

ભરૂચ સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીમાં અન્ય પક્ષ સાથે ઘમાસાણ પહેલાં જ આંતરિક યુદ્ધ

ભરૂચના 1,2,10 નંબરનો વોર્ડ ઉમેદવારો માટે પડકારજનક
મુસ્લિમ બાહુલ મતદાતાઓના વોર્ડ નં.1, 2 અને 10માં AIMIM અને બીટીપી ગઠબંધન હેઠળ ઉમેદવારો ઉતારાશે. ત્યારે કોંગ્રેસ પાર્ટી દ્વારા રિપીટ થિયરી રાખશે તો મનદુ:ખીયા અન્ય પાર્ટીમાં જોડાવાની અથવા તો અંદરખાને તેમને મદદરૂપ થવાની ભુમિકા ભજવે તેવી લોકચર્ચાએ જોર પકડ્યું છે.

પાલિકાની સીટો પર ચિપકું ઉમેદવારોને બદલવાની માંગ
ભરૂચ પાલિકામાં વર્ષોથી સભ્ય તરીકે ચીપકેલાં ઉમેદવારોને હવે બદલવાની કોંગ્રેસના યુવા કાર્યકરોમાં માંગ ઉઠી છે. માત્ર સીટ લઇને બેસી રહેલાં અને પોતાના વિસ્તારોમાં પુરતી સુવિધા ઉભી ન કરાવી શકનારા સભ્યોને બદલી નવા ચહેરાઓને કમાન સોંપવામાં આવે તેવી પણ હૈયાવરાળ યુવા કાર્યકરો ઠાલવી રહ્યાં છે.

જિલ્લા-તાલુકા પંચાયતના ઉમેદવારોની 70 ટકા પસંદગી પુર્ણ
જિલ્લા અને તાલુકા પંચાયત માટેના ઉમેદવારોના પણ સેન્સ લેવાની કોંગ્રેસની પ્રક્રિયા પુર્ણ થઇ છે. ગત 2 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ મળેલી બેઠકમાં ખુબ છણાવટ કરી અત્યાર સુધીમાં 70 ટકા ઉમેદવારો પર સમિતી- નિરીક્ષકોએ પસંદગી ઉતારી છે. બાકી રહેલાં ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગી પ્રક્રિયા બે દિવસમાં પુર્ણ કરાશે.

