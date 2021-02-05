તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ગાંજો ઝડપાયો:ભરૂચ SOGએ બે કિલો ગાંજા સાથે પતિ-પત્નીને ઝડપી પાડ્યા, કુલ 87 હજારનો મુદ્દામાલ કબજે કરી કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી

ભરૂચ29 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • આ દંપતી અગાઉ અંકલેશ્વર શહેર અને જુનાગઢ સી-ડીવીઝન ખાતે એન.ડી.પી.એસ.ના ગુનામાં ઝડપાઈ ચુક્યા છે

ભરૂચ એસ.ઓ.જી. પોલીસના સૂત્રો અંકલેશ્વર ખાતે પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં ચાર્ટર મુજબની કાર્યવાહી કરી રહ્યા હતા દરમિયાન તેઓને બાતમી મળી હતી કે અંકલેશ્વર જી.આઈ.ડી.સી. ડેપો થી રેલ્વે સ્ટેશન તરફ જતા રોડ ઉપર એક્સેસ ટુ વ્હીલર પર ગાંજો લઈને કોઈ ઇસમ આવવાનો છે તેના આધારે એસ.ઓ.જી. તથા અંકલેશ્વર શહેર પોલીસના સુત્રોએ વોચ ગોઠવી હતી. જેમાં બે કિલો ગાંજા સાથે દંપતીની ઝડપાયા હતા.

પોલીસે વોચ ગોઠવી તે દરમિયાન શકમંદ ટુ વ્હીલર આવતા તેને રોકવામાં આવી હતી જેના ઉપર સવાર દંપતી સિરાજ સાદિક શેખ તથા રશીદાબાનુની પૂછપરઠ કરવામાં આવી હતી. તેમણે સંતોષકારક જવાબ ન શકતા આપતાં તલાશી લેવામાં આવી હતી. જે દરમિયાન ડીકીમાંથી બે કિલો 55 ગ્રામ વનસ્પતિજન્ય ગાંજાનો જથ્થો મળી આવ્યો હતો.

પોલીસે ગાંજો તથા ટુ વ્હીલર મળી કુલ 87 હજારનો મુદ્દામાલ કબજે કર્યો છે અને બન્ને વિરુદ્ધ કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે. ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે આ દંપતી અગાઉ અંકલેશ્વર અને જુનાગઢ સી-ડીવીઝન ખાતે એન.ડી.પી.એસ.ના ગુનામાં ઝડપાઈ ચુક્યા છે.

