જન્મદિવસી ઉજવણી:ભરૂચના ધારાસભ્યએ અનોખી રીતે જન્મદિવસ ઉજવ્યો

ભરૂચ23 મિનિટ પહેલા
  કૉપી લિંક
  • ભરૂચના ધારાસભ્ય દુષ્યંત પટેલે જન્મદિવસ નિમિત્તે મહિલાઓને સાડી વિતરણ કરી
  • ધારાસભ્ય દુષ્યંત પટેલે ગૌ માતાનું પૂજન કર્યું અને નાના બાળકો સાથે કેક કાપીને જન્મદિવસ ઉજવ્યો

ભરૂચ વિધાનસભાના ધારાસભ્યના જન્મદિવસની ઉજવણી પાર્ટીના કાર્યકરો અને હોદ્દેદારો દ્વારા કરવામાં આવી હતી. ધારાસભ્ય દુષ્યંત પટેલ દ્વારા ભરૂચના જે.બી મોદી પાર્ક નજીક આવેલા પાંજરાપોળ ખાતે મુંગા પશુઓને ઘાસ ચારો ખવડાવી ગૌ માતાનું પૂજન-અર્ચન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. ત્યારબાદ ભરૂચના સાબુઘર વિસ્તારમાં ધારાસભ્યે જન્મદિન નિમિત્તે સાબુઘરની સ્થાનિક મહિલાઓને સાડીની ભેટ આપી અને નાના બાળકો સાથે કેક કાપીને જન્મદિવસની ઉજવણી કરી હતી.

આ પ્રસંગે જિલ્લા મંત્રી જીજ્ઞેશ મિસ્ત્રી, જિલ્લા મંત્રી નિશાંત મોદી, અમિતભાઇ ચાવડા, કેતન ભાલોદવાલા, પૂર્વ નગરસેવક નરેશ સુથારવાલા, પૂર્વ પાલિકા પ્રમુખ સુરભીબેન તમાકુવાલા, શહેર પ્રમુખ ધનજી ગોહિલ, દક્ષાબેન પટેલ, રાજેશભાઇ ચૌહાણ, જતિન શાહ, નવજીવન સ્કૂલના આચાર્ય કીર્તિબેન પંડ્યા, ભાવનાબેન પંચાલ, તેમજ બાહુબલી-2 ગ્રુપના બી.કે.પટેલ સહિત મોટી સંખ્યામાં હોદ્દેદારો તેમજ કાર્યકરોએ દુષ્યંત પટેલને પુષ્પગુચ્છ આપી જન્મદિવસની શુભકામનાઓ પાઠવી હતી.

