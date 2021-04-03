તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

રસીકરણ:શિક્ષકોની ચુંટણી અંગે મિટિંગ, વેક્શિનેશન કર્યુ

ભરૂચએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

રાજ્યભરમાં ચુંટણીની તૈયારીઓ શરૂ થઇ ગઇ છે. ફ્રન્ટલાઇન વોરિયર્સને કોરોનાની વેક્સિન આપવાની શરૂઆત થઇ ગઇ છે. હેલ્થ વર્કર, પોલીસ સ્ટાફ બાદ હવે ગુરૂવારે શિક્ષકોને પણ વેક્શિનેટ કરાયા હતા. જિલ્લાભરના વિવિધ પ્રાયમરી હેલ્થ સેન્ટર પર વેક્શિનેટશનની કામગીરી ચાલુ હતી. ઉપરાંત ચુંટણી દરમિયાન ઇવીએમ મશીનને હેન્ડ કરવાની રીત સહિતની ગાઇડ માટે પણ શિક્ષકોની મિટિંગનું આયોજન કરાયુ હતુ.

ગુરૂવારે વાલિયાની રંગનવચેતન વિદ્યામંદિર હાઇસ્કૂલ પર શિક્ષકોની મિટિંગનું આયોજન કરાયુ હતુ. સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચુંટણીમાં દરેક બુથ પર શિક્ષકોને કામગીરી સોપાશે ત્યારે તેમને સુરક્ષા કવચ પુરૂ પાડવુ અનિવાર્ય હતુ. તેથી આરોગ્ય વિભાગે શિક્ષકો સહિતના ફ્રન્ટલાઇન વોરિયર્સને વેક્શનિનનો પ્રથમ ડોઝ આપ્યો હતો. જિલ્લાભરના શિક્ષકોને બુથ ફાળવા પહેલા સુરક્ષા કવચ અપાયુ.

નેત્રંગ ખાતે 67 કર્મીઓને કોરોના વેકિસન અપાઈ
નેત્રંગ । શહેરના સામુહિક આરોગ્ય કેન્દ્રમાં કોવિડ-19ની વેક્સિનેશનની કામગીરી શરૂ કરવામાં આવી હતી. ગુરૂવારે નેત્રંગ તાલુકાના 67 કર્મચારીઓ કોરોના પ્રતિરોધક વેક્સિન લીધી હતી. વેક્સિન દરમ્યાન નેત્રંગ તાલુકાના શિક્ષકો એ કોરોના પ્રતિરોધક રસી મુકાવવી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો