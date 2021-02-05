તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

નિધન:અંકલેશ્વર ઉદ્યોગ મંડળના ઉપપ્રમુખ જયેશ પટેલનું હાર્ટ એટેકથી નિધન થતા ઉદ્યોગપતિઓમાં શોકની લાગણી

ભરૂચ33 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • જયેશ પટેલ ચાર દાયકાથી રહેતા હતા અંક્લેશ્વ્રરમાં

મૂળ સૌરાષ્ટ્રના અને છેલ્લા ચાર દાયકાથી અંક્લેશ્વ્રરને કર્મભૂમિ બનાવનાર અંકલેશ્વર ઉદ્યોગ મંડળના ઉપપ્રમુખ અને અંકલેશ્વર લાયન્સ ક્લબના સ્થાપક સભ્ય જયેશ પટેલનું હૃદય રોગના હુમલા કારણે આજરોજ નિધન થયું હતું.

55 વર્ષીય જયેશ પટેલ અંકલેશ્વર ખાતે વર્ષો સુધી લાયન્સ ક્લબ આયોજિત ગરબા કરીને પણ સેવાકીય પ્રવૃત્તિ હાથ ધરી હતી. તેઓ હમેશા પોતાના લેઉઆ પટેલ સમાજના ઉત્થાન માટે સક્રિય રહેતા હતા. ત્યારે તેમના નિધનના પગલે ઉદ્યોગ અગ્રણીઓ તેમજ સમાજમાં ઘેરા શોકની લાગણી પ્રવર્તી છે. અંકલેશ્વર ઉધોગ મંડળ ના કમિટી મેમ્બર પ્રવીણ તેરૈયાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, સ્વ. જયેશ પટેલના અકાળે થયેલ નિધનથી માત્ર ઉધોગ મંડળને જ નહી પણ અંકલેશ્વરના શિક્ષણ જગત, તથા સામાજિક સંસ્થાઓને પણ ન પૂરી શકાય તેવી ખોટ વર્તાશે.

