ધારાસભ્ય સંજય સોલંકી કોરોના પોઝિટિવ:જંબુસર ધારાસભ્ય સંજય સોલંકી કોરોના પોઝિટિવ, અર્જુન મોઢવાડિયાએ વહેલા સ્વસ્થ થવાની પોસ્ટ મૂકી

ભરૂચ40 મિનિટ પહેલા
ભરૂચ જિલ્લામાં હાલમાં છેલ્લા બે દિવસથી એક પણ કોરોના પોઝિટિવ દર્દી નહીં નોંધાતા આરોગ્ય તંત્રએ રાહતની શ્વાસ લીધો છે. ત્યારે જંબુસરના કોંગ્રેસનાં ધારાસભ્ય સંજય સોલંકીને કોરોના પોઝેટિવ આવતા તેઓને સારવાર અર્થે વડોદરાની ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલ ખસેડવામાં આવ્યા છે.

જોકે હાલમાં તેઓની તબીયત સુધારા ઉપર હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે. થોડા સમયથી તેઓની તબિયત નાંદુરસ્ત હતી. જેથી તેમને હોસ્પિટલમાં દાખલ પણ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. ત્યાર બાદ તેમનો કોરોનો ટેસ્ટ કરવામાં આવતા તેમને કોરોના પોઝેટિવ હોવાનું બહાર આવ્યું છે.ત્યાર બાદ તેમને સારવાર હેઠળ વડોદરાની ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલમાં દાખલ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે.એક તરફ સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીના પડઘમ વાગી રહ્યાં છે,ત્યારે જંબુસરના ધારાસભ્યનો પોઝિટિવ આવતા કોંગ્રેસના દિગજ્જ નેતા અર્જુન મોઢવડિયાએ ઈશ્વર તેમને જલ્દીથી સ્વસ્થ થઈને લોકસેવામાં પરત ફરે તેવી સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં પોસ્ટ મુકી હતી.

