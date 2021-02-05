તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કાર્યવાહી:અંકલેશ્વર નેશનલ હાઇવેને અડીને આવેલ સ્ક્રેપ માર્કેટમાં તંત્રના દરોડા, બે અલગ અલગ ટીમ બનાવી તપાસ હાથ ધરાઈ

ભરૂચ29 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • કુલ 30 કર્મચારીઓએ સર્વેની કામગીરી હાથ ધરી

અંકલેશ્વર નેશનલ હાઇવે ઉપર આવેલ કાપોદ્રા અને ભરકોદ્રા ગામની હદમાં વિવિધ ભંગાર માર્કેટમાં વહીવટી તંત્ર દ્વારા દરોડા પાડવામાં આવતા સ્ક્રેપના ધંધાર્થીઓમાં ફફડાટ ફેલાઈ જવા પામ્યો છે.

અંકલેશ્વર નેશનલ હાઇવે ઉપર આવેલ કાપોદ્રા અને ભરકોદ્રા ગામના હદ વિસ્તારમાં વિવિધ સ્ક્રેપ માર્કેટ અસ્તિત્વમાં આવી છે આ સ્ક્રેપ માર્કેટમાં સરકારી પ્લોટ,જમીન પર દબાણ અને ભંગાર વેપારીઓ દ્વારા તંત્રની મંજૂરી વિના જ સ્ક્રેપ માર્કેટ ચલાવવામાં આવતી હોવાની અનેકવાર ફરિયાદો ઉઠી છે.

આ સ્ક્રેપ માર્કેટમાં અવાર નવાર આગ સહીત અનેક દુર્ધટના સર્જાય છે આ માર્કેટમાં બિન અધિકૃત રીતે કેમિકલ નિકાલ તેમજ કેમિકલ બેગનું ધોવાણ પણ મંજૂરી વિના જ ચાલતું હૉય છે. ત્યારે અંકલેશ્વર મામલતદાર અને ટીડીઓની અધ્યક્ષતામાં જીપીસીબી, મહેસુલ વિભાગ સહિતના વિભાગોના અધિકારીની મહત્વપૂર્ણ બેઠક મળી હતી. જે બેઠકમાં ગેરકાયદે ભંગારની પ્રવૃત્તિ રોકવા તંત્ર દ્વારા કાપોદ્રા અને ભડકોદ્રાની ટીમ બનાવી છે.

જેમાં ભડકોદરાની ટીમમાં અલગ અલગ ગામના 15 તલાટીઓ તો કાપોદ્રાની ટીમમાં 13 જેટલા તલાટીઓની નિમણુંક કરવામાં આવી છે. જે ટીમ દ્વારા અંકલેશ્વર નેશનલ હાઇવેને અડીને આવેલ સ્ક્રેપ માર્કેટમાં દરોડા પાડવામાં આવ્યા હતા અને તંત્રની મંજૂરી વિના ધમધમતા ભંગારના ગોડાઉનના સંચાલકોને ત્યાં લાયસન્સ-સેફટી અંગેની ખરાઈ કરી સર્વે હાથ ધર્યો હતો. તંત્ર દ્વારા દરોડા પાડવામાં આવતા સ્ક્રેપના ધંધાર્થીઓમાં ફફડાટ ફેલાઈ જવા પામ્યો છે.

