કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી:હું બીટીપીનો ઉપપ્રમુખ છું તેમ કહીં 2 જણાએ યુવકને ફટકાર્યો, ઝાડેશ્વર રોડ પરની આઇનોક્ષ પાછળ બનેલી ઘટના

ભરૂચ
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.

ભરૂચના ઝાડેશ્વર રોડ પર આવેલી આઇનોક્ષના પાછળના ભાગે બે જુથો વચ્ચે મારામારી થઇ હતી. જેમાં એક યુવાને હું બીટીપીનો ઉપપ્રમુખ છું તેમ કહી તેના સાગરિત સાથે મળી એક યુવાનને માર માર્યો હતો. ઘટના અંગે બન્ને પક્ષની ફરિયાદના આધારે ભરૂચ સી ડિવિઝન પોલીસે ગુનો નોંધી આગળની કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

ઝાડેશ્વર રોડપર આવેલી શ્રીનગર સોસાયટીમાં રહેતો ઋષભ શ્યામુ વસાવા તેના મિત્ર તિલ્લક પટેલ સાથે આઇનોક્ષની પાછળ બેઠો હતો. તે વેળાં મક્તમપુર ગામનો શૈલેન્દ્ર પટેલ તેમજ અલ્પેશ જાદવ કારમાં તેમની પાસે આવ્યો હતો. અગાઉના ઝઘડાની રીસ રાખી શૈલેન્દ્રએ હું બીટીપીનો ઉપપ્રમુખ છું તેમ કહીં તેને અપશબ્દો ઉચ્ચારી અલ્પેશ સાથે મળી ઋષભ પર હૂમલો કરી લાકડીના સપાટા મારી ગંભીર ઇજાઓ પહોંચડી હતી. ઇજાગ્રસ્તને નજીકના આરોગ્ય કેન્દ્રમાં ખસેડવામાં આવ્યો હતો.

બનાવ અંગે શૈલેષ ગુમાન પટેલે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી કે, તેમના મિત્રી અલ્પેશ સાથે તે આઇનોક્ષની પાછળથી જતાં હતાં. તે વેળાં અગાઉના ઝઘડાની રીસ રાખી તિલક, ઋષભ વસાવા, ધ્રુવ તેમજ સ્વપ્નિલ ચૌહાણ તેમજ અન્ય આઠેક જણાએ એક સંપ થઇ તમે અહીંયા આંટાફેરા કેમ મારો છો તેમ કહી તેમને અપશબ્દો ઉચ્ચારી ઝઘડો કર્યો હતો. મામલો ગરમાતાં તેઓએ મળી તેને માર મારી ઇજાઓ પહોંચાડતાં તેને સિવિલમાં ખસેડાયો હતો.

