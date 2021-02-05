તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Former BJP General Secretary Of Bharuch District And Current Director Of Gujarat State Forest Corporation Chandan Vasava Has Been Suspended From BJP For Six Years.

એક્શન:ભરૂચ જિલ્લા ભાજપના પૂર્વ મહામંત્રી અને હાલમાં ગુજરાત રાજ્ય વનનિગમના ડિરેક્ટર ચંદન વસાવાને ભાજપામાંથી છ વર્ષ માટે સસ્પેન્ડ કરાયા

ભરૂચએક કલાક પહેલા
  • સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીમાં બીટીપીના ઉમેદવારને સપોર્ટ કરવા બદલ લેવાયો નિર્ણય

વાલિયા તાલુકાનાં પથ્થરિયા ગામમાં રહેતા અને ભરૂચ જિલ્લા ભાજપના માજી ઉપપ્રમુખ ચંદન વસાવાએ સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીઓ દરમિયાન બીટીપીના ઉમેદવારને સપોર્ટ કરતાં ભાજપ વિરોધી પ્રવૃતિ લઇ પાર્ટીએ છ વર્ષ માટે પાર્ટીમાંથી સસ્પેન્ડ કર્યા છે.

બિટીપીના ઉમેદવારની સભામાં ચંદન વસાવા રહ્યા હાજરસ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીમાં બીટીપીના ઉમેદવાર વિજયસિંહ વસાવાની પથ્થરિયા ગામમાં યોજાયેલ જાહેરસભામાં ભરૂચ જિલ્લા ભાજપના માજી ઉપપ્રમુખ, ભાજપના પૂર્વ મહામંત્રી અને હાલમાં ગુજરાત રાજ્ય વન નિગમના ડિરેક્ટર ચંદન વસાવાએ બીટીપીના ઉમેદવારને સપોર્ટ કર્યો હતો. જેથી ભરૂચ જિલ્લા ભાજપના પ્રમુખ મારુતિસિંહ અટોદરિયાએ ભાજપ પક્ષ વિરોધી પ્રવૃતિ કરવા બદલ ચંદનભાઈ વસાવાને હકાલપટ્ટી કરી તેઓ સામે શિક્ષાત્મક પગલાં ભરી પ્રાથમિક અને સક્રિય સભ્ય પદેથી છ વર્ષ માટે સસ્પેન્ડ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે.

ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે, ગુજરાત રાજ્ય વન નિગમના ડિરેક્ટર ચંદન વસાવા વાલિયા તાલુકામાં ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીનું મોટું માથું માનવામાં આવે છે. ત્યારે તમની સામે શિક્ષાત્મક પગલાં ભરવામાં આવતા જ અન્ય કાર્યકરોમાં ફફડાટ ફેલાયો છે.

