કેમિકલની ચોરી:વડદલા ગામ પાસે ટેન્કરમાંથી કેમિકલ સગેવગે કરતા ડ્રાઈવરની પોલીસે ધરપકડ કરી, કુલ રૂ 12 લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત

ભરૂચ44 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • ટેન્કર સહિત આશરે રૂ 12લાખની મતા જપ્ત કરવામાં આવી

ભરૂચ જિલ્લામાં કેમિકલ સગેવગે કરવાના ગુના મોટા પાયે થઈ રહ્યા છે. ત્યારે વડદલા પથક પાસે ટેન્કરમાંથી કેમિકલ સગેવગે કરતા ડ્રાઈવરને એસ.ઓ.જી પોલીસે ઝડપી પાડ્યો હતો. તેમજ ટેન્કર સહિત આશરે રૂ.12 લાખની મતા પોલીસે જપ્ત કરી દીધી છે.

ભરૂચ પોલીસ અધિક્ષક રાજેન્દ્રસિંહ ચુડાસમાની સુચના અને માર્ગદર્શનના આધારે એવી માહિતી મળી હતી કે, ભરૂચ જિલ્લાના ઔદ્યોગિક એકમોમાંથી અન્ય રાજય અને શહેરોની જી.આઇ.ડી.સી.માં કેમિકલની હેરાફેરી કરતા ટેન્કર ચાલકો હાઇવે પરથી પસાર થાય છે. જેઓ ગમે ત્યાં ચોરી છુપીથી ટેન્કરોમાંથી કેમિકલ ચોરી કરી અને ગેરકાયદેસર પ્રવૃતિ આચરતા રહેતા હોય છે, જે વાતની જાણ કંપનીઓ તરફથી પોલીસ તંત્રને કરવામાં આવતી રહેતી હોય છે. જેના કારણે એસ.ઓ.જી. PI કે.ડી.મંડોરાએ પોતાની ટીમને આ કૌભાંડને છતું કરવા કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી દેવા આદેશ કર્યો હતો.

કુલ 80 લીટર ઇથાઇલ એસટેટ કેમિકલ ચોરેલુંએસ.ઓ.જી. સ્ટાફના માણસો વડદલા ગામે કાર્યવાહી કરવા આવતા પોલીસ કોંન્ટેબલોને બાતમી મળી હતી કે, વડદલા ગામની સામે આવેલા ટેન્કરો માટેના પાર્કિંગ વાળી ખુલ્લી જગ્યામાં જી.એન.એફ.સી.ભરૂચમાંથી કેમિકલ ભરીને બહાર જતા ટેન્કરોમાં કેટલાક ડ્રાઇવરો પોતાના ફાયદા માટે ટેન્કરમાંથી કેમિકલ ખાલી કરી કેરબામાં ભરી રહ્યા છે અને ત્યાર બાદ બીજા અન્યને વેચી દે છે. જે આધારે ત્યાં રેડ કરતા ટેન્કરમાંથી ડ્રાઇવર કમલેશ રાજકુમાર બિંદે ટેન્કરના વાલ્વનું સીલ તોડી વાલ્વ ઉપર પ્લાસ્ટિકની પાઇપ ફીટ કરીને ટેન્કરમાંથી ઇથાઇલ એસીટેટ કેમિકલ પ્લાસ્ટિકના ચાર કેરબાઓમાં 20-20 લીટર લેખે કુલ 80 લીટર ઇથાઇલ એસટેટ કેમિકલ ચોરી રહ્યા હતા. જેની કિંમત રૂ. 5,828ની છે.

આશરે કુલ રૂ. 12 લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ કબજેટેન્કર તથા તેમાં ભરેલા કેમિકલને મળી કુલ મુદ્દામાલની કિંમત રૂ. 11 લાખ 98 હજાર 896 હતી. ત્યાર પછી આગળ કાર્યવાહી કરતા પોલીસ ટેન્કરના ટ્રાન્સપોર્ટ માલિકને બોલાવી વિગતવારની ફરિયાદ લઇ લીધી અને બન્ને આરોપીઓ સામે ગુનો ભરૂચ શહેરના સી ડીવીઝન પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં દાખલ કરવામાં આવેલો છે. તેની વધુ આગળની તપાસ એસ.ઓ.જી. ભરૂચ દ્વારા શરૂ કરી દેવામાં આવી છે.

